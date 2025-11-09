Digital startups surge in Dubai as AI, fintech drive new wave of growth

Dubai: Dubai’s digital economy is expanding rapidly, with 582 startups established or expanded in the first nine months of 2025, highlighting the city’s rising appeal as a global hub for tech-driven entrepreneurship.

"This strengthens the emirate’s appeal as a leading destination for digital investment and tech talent, as well as a global testbed for developing and deploying new-economy solutions in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, stated: “We are building an advanced business environment defined by agility, readiness, and innovation to keep pace with rapid technological change, while enabling digital companies to grow and expand from Dubai into global markets.

New figures from the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy show that international companies now dominate the Dubai startup scene, accounting for 70% of the new ventures. The trend reflects Dubai’s growing pull as a base for technology companies targeting global markets from the Middle East.

Through the ‘Business in Dubai’ platform, entrepreneurs are finding access to investors, partners, and local networks that accelerate their growth. Almost half of the new startups benefited from incubator or accelerator support, while a third used the platform’s business development and expansion services.

Dubai’s connectivity, market access, and pro-business environment have made it a magnet for tech founders from around the world. Many new startups have relocated from Europe, Asia, and North America to scale operations in the region.

Startups in these fields are focusing on practical solutions in automation, health data management, and digital payments — sectors that have seen rising investor interest across the region. The growing number of companies using AI tools and data analytics also signals Dubai’s role in shaping emerging digital business models.

Events such as Expand North Star, the world’s largest gathering for startups and investors, have further strengthened Dubai’s position as a launchpad for digital innovation. The Chamber also released “The Entrepreneur’s AI Playbook”, guiding founders on how to leverage AI to launch and scale their ventures effectively.

SaaS and FinTech startups are also gaining ground, developing cloud-based solutions for small businesses, and expanding financial inclusion through digital payment and investment tools. HealthTech innovators are integrating AI diagnostics and telehealth models designed for regional healthcare systems.

The first nine months of 2025 underline a clear trend: digital startups in Dubai are no longer just part of the economy — they are driving its transformation.

Dubai’s digital economy continues to mature as founders, investors, and talent converge to build companies with global reach. With AI, FinTech, and HealthTech leading the way, the city’s startup ecosystem is emerging as one of the most dynamic in the world — combining international ambition with local innovation.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.