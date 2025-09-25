Dubai ranked among world’s top four fintech hubs in global index

DIFC houses more than 1,500 artificial intelligence, FinTech and innovation firms
Dubai: Dubai has been named one of the world’s top four cities for FinTech, according to the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) released on Thursday.
The ranking reflects the role of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in consolidating the emirate’s position as the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Dubai also rose to 11th place globally in the overall index of financial centres.
The report ranked Dubai as the number one city worldwide among financial centres expected to become more significant, underscoring international confidence in its long-term trajectory.
DIFC said more than 1,500 artificial intelligence, FinTech and innovation firms are now based in its ecosystem, making it the region’s largest cluster of its kind. Companies in these sectors have collectively raised over $4.2 billion in investment.
Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said the recognition reaffirmed Dubai’s position as a global force in financial services. “Through DIFC, we are enabling innovation, creating opportunities for growth, and ensuring Dubai continues to play a leading role in defining the future of the global economy,” he said.
Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, added that Dubai’s focus on “innovation, talent, and technology” had helped position the city as one of the world’s four most influential FinTech hubs.
The GFCI is widely followed by global financial professionals and investors, and the latest results align with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which targets making Dubai a top four global financial centre.
