Dubai ranked among world’s top four fintech hubs in global index

The report ranked Dubai as the number one city worldwide among financial centres expected to become more significant, underscoring international confidence in its long-term trajectory.

The ranking reflects the role of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) in consolidating the emirate’s position as the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Dubai also rose to 11th place globally in the overall index of financial centres.

Dubai: Dubai has been named one of the world’s top four cities for FinTech, according to the latest Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) released on Thursday.

The GFCI is widely followed by global financial professionals and investors, and the latest results align with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which targets making Dubai a top four global financial centre.

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, added that Dubai’s focus on “innovation, talent, and technology” had helped position the city as one of the world’s four most influential FinTech hubs.

Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, said the recognition reaffirmed Dubai’s position as a global force in financial services. “Through DIFC, we are enabling innovation, creating opportunities for growth, and ensuring Dubai continues to play a leading role in defining the future of the global economy,” he said.

DIFC said more than 1,500 artificial intelligence, FinTech and innovation firms are now based in its ecosystem, making it the region’s largest cluster of its kind. Companies in these sectors have collectively raised over $4.2 billion in investment.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.