Study finds Dubai a global hub for connectivity, luxury, productivity in business travel
Dubai: For UAE business owners, travel is more than just flights and hotel stays. Face-to-face meetings still seal deals and build trust. A new study has found that Dubai ranks among the top 10 cities worldwide for combining productivity, convenience, and lifestyle.
Credit card provider Capital on Tap analysed 77 global cities on key business travel factors: Wi-Fi speed, hotel availability, dining costs, cultural experiences, and flight times from London.
Connectivity: 23,607 free Wi-Fi spots and speeds of 265.5 Mbps make Dubai one of the most connected cities in the world.
Accommodation: With 583 hotels, business travellers have no shortage of premium choices.
Lifestyle: While meals (£60) and wine (£12) are pricier, the city offers world-class dining, leisure, and cultural attractions.
Location: A 7-hour flight from London, Dubai is a natural hub for executives meeting partners across Europe, Asia, and Africa.
This mix of luxury, convenience, and global access keeps Dubai attractive for both entrepreneurs and corporate travellers.
Luxembourg City took the global top spot with high hotel density and plenty of cultural points of interest, plus short flight times from London.
Amsterdam ranked second, offering fast Wi-Fi, strong infrastructure, and nearly 300 landmarks to explore after meetings.
Prague placed third, popular for its affordability, with meals (£34 for two) and wine (£5) costing a fraction of Dubai’s prices.
Global business travel is recovering rapidly. Spending is forecast to hit £1.56 trillion by 2028, with companies increasingly prioritising international meetings and networking.
Alex Miles, Chief Operating Officer at Capital on Tap, said business travellers can stretch budgets further by:
Using cards with no foreign exchange fees
Earning rewards on flights, hotels, and meals
Building loyalty benefits with airlines and hotel groups
For UAE companies expanding internationally, Dubai’s ranking reinforces its role as a global meeting point—offering the balance of productivity and lifestyle today’s business travellers demand.
