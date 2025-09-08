GOLD/FOREX
Dubai ranks best among world’s top 10 cities for business travel

Study finds Dubai a global hub for connectivity, luxury, productivity in business travel

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
A view of the Dubai skyline, on May 12, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: For UAE business owners, travel is more than just flights and hotel stays. Face-to-face meetings still seal deals and build trust. A new study has found that Dubai ranks among the top 10 cities worldwide for combining productivity, convenience, and lifestyle.

Credit card provider Capital on Tap analysed 77 global cities on key business travel factors: Wi-Fi speed, hotel availability, dining costs, cultural experiences, and flight times from London.

Why Dubai stands out

  • Connectivity: 23,607 free Wi-Fi spots and speeds of 265.5 Mbps make Dubai one of the most connected cities in the world.

  • Accommodation: With 583 hotels, business travellers have no shortage of premium choices.

  • Lifestyle: While meals (£60) and wine (£12) are pricier, the city offers world-class dining, leisure, and cultural attractions.

  • Location: A 7-hour flight from London, Dubai is a natural hub for executives meeting partners across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

This mix of luxury, convenience, and global access keeps Dubai attractive for both entrepreneurs and corporate travellers.

How other cities rank

  • Luxembourg City took the global top spot with high hotel density and plenty of cultural points of interest, plus short flight times from London.

  • Amsterdam ranked second, offering fast Wi-Fi, strong infrastructure, and nearly 300 landmarks to explore after meetings.

  • Prague placed third, popular for its affordability, with meals (£34 for two) and wine (£5) costing a fraction of Dubai’s prices.

Booming sector

Global business travel is recovering rapidly. Spending is forecast to hit £1.56 trillion by 2028, with companies increasingly prioritising international meetings and networking.

Alex Miles, Chief Operating Officer at Capital on Tap, said business travellers can stretch budgets further by:

  • Using cards with no foreign exchange fees

  • Earning rewards on flights, hotels, and meals

  • Building loyalty benefits with airlines and hotel groups

For UAE companies expanding internationally, Dubai’s ranking reinforces its role as a global meeting point—offering the balance of productivity and lifestyle today’s business travellers demand.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
