Why Dubai’s tourism momentum shows no signs of slowing

Dubai showcases strength as year-round tourism hub at WTM London 2025
London: Dubai is reaffirming its position as a year-round global tourism destination with record visitor numbers, strong source markets, and new investments in accessibility, sustainability, and wellness-driven travel, said a top official.
Shahab Shayan, Regional Director, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), said Dubai continues to attract visitors from across the world due to its safety, seamless connectivity, and evolving tourism offerings that appeal to both new and repeat travellers.
“Dubai is truly a year-round city as every month offers something new, from major global events to home-grown festivals like Dubai Fitness Challenge, Dubai Shopping Festival, and Dubai Summer Surprises. Our events calendar ensures there’s always a reason to visit,” Shayan told Gulf News in an interview at the World Travel Market (WTM) London 2025.
Shayan revaled that Dubai welcomed 18.7 million overnight visitors in 2024, marking a 9% increase from the previous year, and has already received 12.5 million visitors between January and August 2025, up 5% year-on-year. Average hotel occupancy stood at a healthy 78%, one of the highest globally, reflecting sustained demand across all segments.
India remains Dubai’s largest source market, followed by the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Russia. Western Europe accounts for roughly 21% of Dubai’s total visitors, representing about 2.6 million overnight stays.
“India continues to lead as our top market, but we’re also seeing strong performance from the UK and growth from new and emerging markets,” Shayan noted.
Dubai Tourism is currently active in over 80 global markets, supported by nearly 3,000 partnerships with international travel and trade organisations. Shayan said Dubai is targeting new regions including Vietnam, Turkey, Eastern Europe, and parts of Africa, building a diverse visitor portfolio that balances seasonal travel flows.
“The tourism landscape is evolving, and Dubai’s strategy focuses on diversification and innovation to stay ahead. We’re continuously expanding our reach into new markets while deepening engagement in established ones,” he added.
A remarkable 25% of Dubai’s visitors are repeat tourists within a 12-month period — a testament to the city’s quality, hospitality, and peace of mind it offers travellers.
“Safety and peace of mind are top priorities for global travellers today. Dubai ranks among the world’s top four safest cities, which, combined with our world-class hospitality, keeps visitors returning year after year,” Shayan said.
Shayan highlighted the rise of wellness and experiential travel as dominant global trends, with Dubai well-positioned to meet that demand through dedicated offerings such as the Ciel Wellness Hotel and new experiential desert retreats like Sonara Camp and Platinum Heritage safaris.
Dubai’s gastronomy scene continues to gain international acclaim, boasting the world’s first three-Michelin-starred Indian restaurant and more home-grown concepts recognised in the Michelin Guide.
On sustainability, over 150 hotels are now part of Dubai’s Sustainable Tourism initiative, supported by projects like Dubai Can and The Dubai Reef, reinforcing the city’s commitment to responsible tourism.
Dubai recently became the first certified autism-friendly destination in the Eastern Hemisphere, underscoring its drive for inclusivity and accessibility for all visitors.
Under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, the emirate aims to double its GDP and strengthen its position as one of the world’s best cities to live, work, and visit. Dubai’s tourism growth aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which will expand the city’s tourism offerings by 100%.
Shayan also noted that AI is reshaping travel planning and consumer behaviour, and Dubai Tourism is actively exploring digital integration and innovation to stay ahead of industry disruption.
At WTM London 2025, Dubai is represented by over 70 government and private sector partners, including airlines, hotels, attractions, and key stakeholders. This marks a growth from 62 partners last year, reflecting the strength of collaboration across the city’s tourism ecosystem.
“WTM gives us a global platform to showcase Dubai’s evolving story — a destination that offers value for money, inclusivity, innovation, and world-class hospitality all year round,” Shayan concluded.
Dubai’s full-year calendar of events continues to be a major draw for international visitors. From flagship global festivals to community-driven initiatives, the city ensures there is always a reason to visit.
Key highlights include:
Dubai Shopping Festival and Dubai Summer Surprises, boosting retail and family tourism.
Dubai Fitness Challenge, initiated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, promoting wellness and now gaining international recognition.
Major sporting events, concerts, cultural festivals, and gastronomy weeks spread throughout the year.
World-class infrastructure and connectivity via Emirates and flydubai
Safety and peace of mind for travellers and families
Warm hospitality and multiculturalism
Rich experiences year-round — from luxury to adventure, gastronomy to culture
Accessibility and inclusivity for all visitors
Strong sustainability and wellness credentials
