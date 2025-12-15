DIFC enters world’s top five hedge fund hubs after crossing 100 managers

“Becoming a leading hedge funds centre reflects the maturity of the DIFC platform as well as the confidence of its participants,” said His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority. “Our client focus and industry partnerships drive product innovation, which continues to fuel our growth. The breadth and depth of our alternative investments community strengthen our position as the only financial centre operating at scale across all sectors, allowing DIFC and our clients to influence the global financial landscape from Dubai.”