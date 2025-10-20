DIFC hits 8,000+ companies, $240 billion banking assets for Dubai hub

Banking assets at the DIFC grew to $240 billion, a 200% increase since 2015
Dubai: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has passed the milestone of more than 8,000 active registered companies, including over 1,000 firms regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the free-zone body announced on October 20.
The centre also said banking assets managed within the zone have grown to about $240 billion, up nearly 200 per cent since 2015. Meanwhile, the DIFC Courts has handled over Dh17.5 billion in case values so far this year.
Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of the DIFC Authority, said: “Exceeding 8,000 registered companies reinforces DIFC’s position as the only financial centre in the region operating at scale across all sectors of the industry.”
The 8,000 active registered companies, including over 1,000 entities being regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) – the Centre’s independent regulator
Meanwhile, Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said: “With over 1,000 regulated entities in DIFC, it is appropriate to recognise the strength, breadth and depth of the DIFC as the region’s premier financial centre.”
The figure of 8,000 companies reflects growth beyond the 7,700 active firms recorded at the end of June 2025, when the centre added 1,081 new companies in the first half of the year. The workforce across the zone stands at around 48,000 professionals.
Regulatory and asset-growth context
Banks and capital-markets firms operating in the zone number 289, including 27 of the world’s 29 global systemically important banks. These manage the $240 billion figure.
Court activity and legal environment
The DIFC Courts’ Dh 17.5 billion total case-value year-to-date demonstrates an uptick in higher-value and complex dispute-resolution activity, according to Chief Justice Wayne Martin.
The milestone of 8,000 + companies signals that DIFC is now operating at a scale comparable to global financial hubs. “The future of finance will belong to cities that combine vision, innovation and trust. Dubai and DIFC are already proving that we have all three,” said Amiri.
He added, “Our strategy is clear: to continue advancing Dubai’s position as a global financial powerhouse while aligning with the D33 Agenda, ensuring that by 2033, Dubai is among the top four global financial centres.
“We will continue to strengthen our global partnerships, evolve our legal and regulatory frameworks, and invest in innovation. At the same time, we will remain committed to our core mission: to create an environment where businesses can thrive, talent can grow, and finance can contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s long-term prosperity,” Amiri stated.
