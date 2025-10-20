Creative Zone by Encor appointed as a Registered Corporate Service Provider in DIFC

As a CSP in DIFC, Creative Zone by Encor enables the establishment of Foundations, Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), holding companies, and operational entities, while offering regulatory clarity, legal protections, and the use of its registered office address in DIFC.



“Achieving Registered CSP status in DIFC marks a significant leap forward for Creative Zone by Encor,” said Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone by Encor. “We can now fully guide our clients in harnessing the DIFC’s strengths – legal certainty, global trust, and a clean common-law framework – to structure their foundations, SPVs, and family offices in a way that ensures both protection and growth.”



“DIFC has set a remarkable trajectory: bringing in top asset managers, hedge funds, and family businesses while boosting revenue, company registrations, and investor confidence,” said Pratik Rawal, Group Head of Strategy and Global Expansion, Creative Zone by Encor. “With Creative Zone by Encor’s CSP licence, we are perfectly positioned to help clients tap into this momentum – transforming international ambition into firm, regulated structures under one of the Middle East’s strongest financial hubs.”



For clients, this development means access to end-to-end incorporation and regulatory support for SPVs, Foundations, and Family Offices under DIFC rules, combined with the use of Creative Zone by Encor’s registered office address.