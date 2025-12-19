GOLD/FOREX
Marina Fedorova’s “Starship” Sculpture Installed at DIFC Sculpture Park

Aerodynamic structure draws from traditional Islamic star motifs

Last updated:
Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Marina Fedorova’s chrome-plated sculpture Starship will be unveiled at the official opening of the 4th edition of DIFC Sculpture Park on 26 November 2025 and remain on view through 31 May 2026. The work is part of the artist’s ongoing Cosmodreams project.

The work began as an oil painting. Fedorova then translated it into a chrome-plated three-dimensional sculpture. The aerodynamic structure draws from traditional Islamic star motifs, with their characteristic symmetry and geometric repetition. Its metallic, spacecraft-like appearance points toward humanity’s future in space.

Among the 65 sculptures on display, Starship is distinguished by a digital layer — a video that reveals Fedorova’s personal vision of cosmic motifs. Visitors can scan the QR-code with their smartphones to access a video that adds narrative depth and context to the physical work. This video allows viewers to engage directly with the artist’s perspective, transforming the sculpture from a static object into an interactive storytelling medium.

Reflecting on the installation, Fedorova stated: “My Starship has been placed in the heart of DIFC and I couldn’t imagine a better place for it. The chromed metal reflects the city like a living organism, capturing fragments of sky, glass, and movement. It feels as if the sculpture breathes with Dubai’s rhythm”.

Starship references Islamic geometric star patterns and traditional navigation methods and is extended by a video. The work explores themes of cosmic exploration and human identity central to Fedorova’s Cosmodreams project. The 2025 DIFC Sculpture Park features 65 works by 40 international artists under the theme “Enduring Forms,” transforming the financial district into an open-air exhibition.

