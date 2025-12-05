Transforming Hybrid Work: AI tools enhance communication and productivity

AI-driven tools are reshaping productivity, collaboration and the hybrid work experience
Hybrid work has reshaped how organisations communicate, collaborate and operate. As businesses across the UAE and wider region continue balancing distributed teams with on-site productivity needs, one truth has become clear: the modern workplace now relies on intelligent tools that can think, adapt and elevate human output. Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic add-on. It has become the structural backbone of high-performance collaboration, enabling companies to shift from basic video calls to deeply immersive, secure and seamless hybrid meeting experiences. Across laptops, meeting-room systems, software platforms and collaborative devices, AI is driving unprecedented improvements in speed, clarity and engagement. And major innovators are shaping this evolution, advancing technologies that make hybrid interactions smarter, more intuitive and more human.
For many organisations, the laptop remains the heart of hybrid productivity. ASUS has positioned its ExpertBook line as a next-generation tool built specifically for the demands of AI-powered work. As Mohit Bector, Commercial Head – UAE and GCC, ASUS Business, explains, durability, efficiency and intelligence now define the company’s roadmap.
“Our ExpertBook line has set the benchmark for AI-powered business devices. We will strengthen the ExpertBook line through lighter and tougher builds, better performance and improved energy efficiency. Security will be further enhanced, incorporating enterprise-grade security capabilities. We will continue to be environmentally conscious and integrate sustainable materials into our products and packaging, plus create efficient devices to make them last longer.”
These improvements are not cosmetic upgrades. They reflect a shift to machines that can autonomously learn user behaviour, optimise workflows and protect sensitive information, all essential for a hybrid world where teams move fluidly between office and remote settings.
AI PCs, in particular, are set to define the next era of distributed work. Bector expands on this, highlighting how on-device intelligence significantly enhances everyday business tasks.
“As AI PCs become the norm, users will see faster on-device processing as well as better multitasking,” says Bector. With AI, work experiences are also personalised as PCs can learn usage patterns and match routines. Features like AI ExpertMeet elevate meetings and allow for more productive collaborations. ASUS’s AI PCs come with a dedicated NPU that can handle AI workloads locally, reducing dependence on cloud-based AI tools and boosting privacy, making them ideal for daily business use.”
The dedicated NPU, or neural processing unit, is particularly crucial. By running AI models locally, these devices make hybrid meetings faster, safer and more responsive, reducing lag, lowering reliance on connectivity and securing confidential conversations in real time.
While laptops empower individual productivity, collaboration tools shape team performance, especially in hybrid environments where not everyone is physically present. Logitech continues to lead this space with solutions designed to make communication as natural as face-to-face interaction.
One of its standout innovations is the Rally Board 65, a device built to bring intelligence, flexibility and simplicity into workplace meeting spaces. Murad Ali, Head of GCC Logitech for Business, describes how it redefines collaboration for modern teams.
“The Rally Board 65 is a portable, all-in-one video conferencing solution that comes with a 65-inch touchscreen display along with intelligent audio and video. Focusing on simplifying video collaboration, the Rally Board 65 can be rolled into any office. It can be set up within minutes, and features 4K video along with AI-powered audio-visual tech RightSight 2 and RightSound 2 plus Camera Zone that limits visual framing and Mic Zone that minimises sound pickup. Rally Board 65 also has intelligent sensors that can detect how and when employees are using meeting spaces. The sensors can also check environmental data and offer recommendations for improved employee well-being. The straightforward setup and unified feature set make the Rally Board 65 the best collaboration tool for hybrid teams.”
This shift toward portable, sensor-rich meeting tools signals the future of hybrid collaboration: spaces that come alive through AI, adjusting layouts, audio ranges, framing and environmental conditions based on who is present and how they work.
The role of AI goes even deeper in Logitech’s wider ecosystem of meeting solutions. Ali elaborates on how the company uses intelligence to make hybrid communication more natural, not more complex.
“Logitech uses AI not just to improve productivity but also to create a natural collaboration experience for teams,” says Ali. “Our design-led and software-enabled products feature AI technology to improve audio and video quality during video meetings to minimize distractions, all of which happen automatically in the background without the need to manually adjust controls. This allows teams to focus on the main discussion instead of the technology, making meetings smoother and more natural, whether teams are on-site or joining remotely. We see AI as a powerful driver that enhances human collaboration, and we see this as an opportunity to create solutions that are both powerful and sustainable and empower organizations to grow.”
The perspectives of ASUS and Logitech illustrate a unified vision. AI is the most transformative force shaping the hybrid workplace. Whether through AI PCs that personalise workflows or intelligent meeting-room devices that reduce friction, the new generation of tools supports:
Faster and more secure data processing
Higher quality video and audio for immersive meetings
Personalised work experiences based on user patterns
Improved environmental awareness in meeting spaces
Stronger privacy through localised AI workflows
Scalable solutions for growing hybrid teams
In this landscape, AI tools do not replace human connection. They elevate it. By removing technology-related distractions, reducing meeting fatigue and enabling more natural engagement, AI allows professionals to focus on what truly matters: ideas, collaboration and meaningful outcomes.
As hybrid workplaces continue to evolve, organisations that embrace these intelligent devices will gain a decisive advantage. They will operate with more agility, deliver stronger employee experiences and unlock new levels of performance across teams. The future of work is not only hybrid. It is intelligent, adaptive and powered by AI.
