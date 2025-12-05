Transforming Hybrid Work: AI tools enhance communication and productivity

For many organisations, the laptop remains the heart of hybrid productivity. ASUS has positioned its ExpertBook line as a next-generation tool built specifically for the demands of AI-powered work. As Mohit Bector, Commercial Head – UAE and GCC, ASUS Business, explains, durability, efficiency and intelligence now define the company’s roadmap.

“Our ExpertBook line has set the benchmark for AI-powered business devices. We will strengthen the ExpertBook line through lighter and tougher builds, better performance and improved energy efficiency. Security will be further enhanced, incorporating enterprise-grade security capabilities. We will continue to be environmentally conscious and integrate sustainable materials into our products and packaging, plus create efficient devices to make them last longer.”