Logitech unveils AI-powered tools to transform hybrid workspaces with fair, consistent collaboration

New Rally Board 65 blends touch, video, and audio for flexible collaboration
With one of the industry’s most innovative video collaboration solutions, Logitech aims to create a fair and consistent experience for teams working in a hybrid setting. Using AI technology, Logitech builds tools that are easy to set up and reduce friction, so meetings are more natural for everyone in the room and those working remotely.
A key part of this ecosystem is the Rally Board 65 that brings touch input, video, audio and digital whiteboarding in an all-in-one device that’s easy to setup. It can be placed on a table, mounted on a wall or even on a cart so it can be moved to any meeting room where it’s needed.
AI-driven audio and video technologies ensure everyone is clearly seen and heard, with optimal framing and clear sound enabled for every participant. Rally Board 65 also has onboard occupancy and environmental sensors that give access to how office spaces are being used, as well as provide recommendations on room health for improved employee well-being.
AI is a core part of our personal workplace solutions as well. The new Zone Wireless 2 ES and Zone Wired 2 for Business use AI-powered microphones to limit background noise and hybrid active noise cancellation and come in wired and wireless, dongle-free versions that connect directly to Bluetooth.
The MX Master 4 high-performance mouse has customizable haptic feedback for an immersive and precise workflow, and the Signature Slim Solar+ K980 Keyboard is powered by solar and artificial light sources to stay charged.
Sustainability is a key part of Logitech’s product design and is incorporated into every stage of development.
We utilize eco-friendly and responsibly sourced materials in creating products, including packaging. Logitech has a 2030 target to become carbon-free and has set a clear path to reduce emissions, embrace the use of post-consumer recycled plastic and make its devices easy to repair so they can keep them longer.
