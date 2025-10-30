Mistake-filled legal briefs show the limits of relying on AI tools at work

“People are making an assumption because it sounds so plausible that it’s right, and it’s convenient,” Justin Daniels, an Atlanta-based attorney and shareholder with the law firm Baker Donelson, said. “Having to go back and check all the cites, or when I look at a contract that AI has summarised, I have to go back and read what the contract says, that’s a little inconvenient and time-consuming, but that’s what you have to do. As much as you think the AI can substitute for that, it can’t.”