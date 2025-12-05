GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Cloudflare downtime halts key UAE web services during global blackout

Another major outage hits global internet backbone, interrupting business, web access

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
The outage triggered 500- and 502-series 'Internal Server Error' messages on many sites.
The outage triggered 500- and 502-series 'Internal Server Error' messages on many sites.
AP

A widespread outage at Cloudflare — the US-based internet infrastructure firm that powers over a fifth of global web traffic — knocked out dozens of websites and services worldwide on Friday, including platforms widely used in the UAE.

In the UAE, businesses and remote workers reported sudden service interruptions as content-management systems, corporate websites and internal tools stopped loading. Local firms confirmed 'several sites down' in Dubai and the wider Emirates, affecting both public-facing services and back-office operations.

The outage triggered 500- and 502-series 'Internal Server Error' messages on many sites. Affected services ranged from creative-design platforms and e-commerce tools to communication apps and CMS dashboards.

Cloudflare’s status page initially identified problems with its dashboard and API endpoints, indicating a systemic failure rather than isolated site misconfigurations.

The disruption marks the second major outage this month — following a similar incident in November that also briefly disabled major platforms globally.

Experts note that while global outages often get quick attention, there’s a risk regional businesses may not anticipate the ripple effects such disruptions cause across supply chains, payment gateways and web tools.

Cloudflare says it deployed a fix and services appear to be coming back online, though it is still monitoring system stability and has not yet confirmed what triggered the failure.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India plans 6-hour logouts to curb misuse

No WhatsApp in India without SIM: What expats must know

2m read
Campaign uses cloned login portals and OTP prompts to break into WhatsApp accounts and exploit contacts.

Hackers hijack WhatsApp via web portals

2m read
Scientists have just uncovered what might be the world’s largest spiderweb, tucked away deep inside a sulfuric cave on the Albania–Greece border — and it’s a real web-tastic wonder! This colossal sheet covers a whopping 106 square meters (that’s bigger than half a tennis court!) and is home to more than 111,000 spiders, creating a true spider megacity.

Inside the world's largest spiderweb hidden in a cave

3m read
Cloudflare, AWS outages reveal internet weaknesses

Cloudflare, AWS outages reveal internet weaknesses

3m read