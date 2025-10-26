GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

UAE residents: Review payments after AWS outage to check for double charges

Failed payments and double charges likely after global outage hits key banking systems

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Dubai: UAE residents are being advised to check their bank and card transactions after a major global cloud outage temporarily disrupted digital payments, online banking, and retail platforms this week.

The disruption, linked to Amazon Web Services (AWS) — one of the world’s largest cloud providers — caused widespread transaction failures across apps, online retailers, and digital wallets. As systems came back online, some users reported being charged twice or receiving “payment failed” messages even though funds were deducted.

According to Monica Eaton, Founder and CEO of Chargebacks911 and Fi911, such outages often trigger a wave of confusion that can lead to weeks of payment disputes and chargebacks.

Payment portals affected

“During the CrowdStrike outage last year, we saw disputes spike across financial institutions because customers were confused, support lines were overwhelmed, and duplicate transactions slipped through,” she said. “This AWS outage carries the same risk profile.”

The AWS disruption reportedly affected several major payment processors and banking platforms used by global and regional institutions. While UAE banks have restored normal operations, some payment glitches may still surface in customer accounts over the coming days.

Eaton noted that technical failures like this can have lingering financial effects. “When services linked to providers like Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland or Coinbase show failed or delayed transactions, customers often skip support channels and go straight to their bank to file disputes,” she explained. “A chargeback doesn’t just reverse funds — it signals distrust. Outages end, but disputes linger.”

Why UAE shoppers are hit

UAE residents are among the world’s most connected spenders, with over 60% of daily purchases made digitally, according to UAE Central Bank data. From Apple Pay and Samsung Pay to buy-now-pay-later apps and online shopping platforms, many of these services rely on global cloud networks like AWS to process real-time payments.

Even a brief system slowdown can cause double charges, stuck payments, or missing confirmations, especially if users retry a transaction without verifying the status of the first attempt.

What to do if you’re affected

Financial experts and consumer advocates recommend three immediate steps for UAE residents:

  1. Check your transaction history — Look for any duplicated or pending payments in your bank app or card statement.

  2. Avoid retrying failed payments — Wait a few hours and confirm with the merchant before attempting again.

  3. Contact the merchant first — If a payment issue occurs, try resolving it directly before filing a dispute with your bank.

Eaton emphasised that early action can prevent unnecessary stress. “Delayed panic turns into formal disputes,” she said. “Customer silence is not safety.”

As UAE consumers continue embracing digital payments and cashless transactions, the incident serves as a reminder that even short-lived global outages can ripple across local wallets.

In an increasingly digital economy, staying alert after outages is the best protection — not just for your balance, but for your peace of mind.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE digital bankingcybercrime

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

AWS outage brings half the internet down

What UAE small businesses can learn from AWS outage

2m read
AWS outage disrupts payments, triggers dispute surge

AWS outage disrupts payments, triggers dispute surge

2m read
Tamara gets UAE licence in major step for regional fintech expansion.

Tamara secures UAE Central Bank approval

1m read
Before proceeding, it is important to first check with your child's school to understand the accepted payment methods and payment deadlines.

UAE: Five ways to pay your child’s school tuition fees

2m read