UAE residents: Review payments after AWS outage to check for double charges

Failed payments and double charges likely after global outage hits key banking systems
Dubai: UAE residents are being advised to check their bank and card transactions after a major global cloud outage temporarily disrupted digital payments, online banking, and retail platforms this week.
The disruption, linked to Amazon Web Services (AWS) — one of the world’s largest cloud providers — caused widespread transaction failures across apps, online retailers, and digital wallets. As systems came back online, some users reported being charged twice or receiving “payment failed” messages even though funds were deducted.
According to Monica Eaton, Founder and CEO of Chargebacks911 and Fi911, such outages often trigger a wave of confusion that can lead to weeks of payment disputes and chargebacks.
“During the CrowdStrike outage last year, we saw disputes spike across financial institutions because customers were confused, support lines were overwhelmed, and duplicate transactions slipped through,” she said. “This AWS outage carries the same risk profile.”
The AWS disruption reportedly affected several major payment processors and banking platforms used by global and regional institutions. While UAE banks have restored normal operations, some payment glitches may still surface in customer accounts over the coming days.
Eaton noted that technical failures like this can have lingering financial effects. “When services linked to providers like Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland or Coinbase show failed or delayed transactions, customers often skip support channels and go straight to their bank to file disputes,” she explained. “A chargeback doesn’t just reverse funds — it signals distrust. Outages end, but disputes linger.”
UAE residents are among the world’s most connected spenders, with over 60% of daily purchases made digitally, according to UAE Central Bank data. From Apple Pay and Samsung Pay to buy-now-pay-later apps and online shopping platforms, many of these services rely on global cloud networks like AWS to process real-time payments.
Even a brief system slowdown can cause double charges, stuck payments, or missing confirmations, especially if users retry a transaction without verifying the status of the first attempt.
Financial experts and consumer advocates recommend three immediate steps for UAE residents:
Check your transaction history — Look for any duplicated or pending payments in your bank app or card statement.
Avoid retrying failed payments — Wait a few hours and confirm with the merchant before attempting again.
Contact the merchant first — If a payment issue occurs, try resolving it directly before filing a dispute with your bank.
Eaton emphasised that early action can prevent unnecessary stress. “Delayed panic turns into formal disputes,” she said. “Customer silence is not safety.”
As UAE consumers continue embracing digital payments and cashless transactions, the incident serves as a reminder that even short-lived global outages can ripple across local wallets.
In an increasingly digital economy, staying alert after outages is the best protection — not just for your balance, but for your peace of mind.
