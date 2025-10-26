UAE residents: Review payments after AWS outage to check for double charges

According to Monica Eaton, Founder and CEO of Chargebacks911 and Fi911, such outages often trigger a wave of confusion that can lead to weeks of payment disputes and chargebacks.

The disruption, linked to Amazon Web Services (AWS) — one of the world’s largest cloud providers — caused widespread transaction failures across apps, online retailers, and digital wallets. As systems came back online, some users reported being charged twice or receiving “payment failed” messages even though funds were deducted.

Eaton noted that technical failures like this can have lingering financial effects. “When services linked to providers like Lloyds, Halifax, Bank of Scotland or Coinbase show failed or delayed transactions, customers often skip support channels and go straight to their bank to file disputes,” she explained. “A chargeback doesn’t just reverse funds — it signals distrust. Outages end, but disputes linger.”

The AWS disruption reportedly affected several major payment processors and banking platforms used by global and regional institutions. While UAE banks have restored normal operations, some payment glitches may still surface in customer accounts over the coming days.

“During the CrowdStrike outage last year, we saw disputes spike across financial institutions because customers were confused, support lines were overwhelmed, and duplicate transactions slipped through,” she said. “This AWS outage carries the same risk profile.”

In an increasingly digital economy, staying alert after outages is the best protection — not just for your balance, but for your peace of mind.

Even a brief system slowdown can cause double charges, stuck payments, or missing confirmations, especially if users retry a transaction without verifying the status of the first attempt.

UAE residents are among the world’s most connected spenders, with over 60% of daily purchases made digitally, according to UAE Central Bank data. From Apple Pay and Samsung Pay to buy-now-pay-later apps and online shopping platforms, many of these services rely on global cloud networks like AWS to process real-time payments.

