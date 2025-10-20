GOLD/FOREX
AWS restores cloud operations after major US East Coast disruption

Problem fixed three hours after first reporting it on its service health dashboard: AWS

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Bloomberg

The company identified the source of the issue as a fault in a regional gateway on the U.S. East Coast. AWS confirmed that the problem had been fixed roughly three hours after first reporting it on its service health dashboard. Some customers may still experience temporary latency or higher error rates as systems stabilize, the company said.

User reports of outages began climbing shortly after 7:30 a.m. London time, according to monitoring site Downdetector.

AWS, part of Amazon.com Inc., runs infrastructure that powers a substantial share of the internet—roughly one-third of the global cloud market. Disruptions on the platform often have broad knock-on effects across industries reliant on its computing and data services.

Affected organizations reported gradual recovery as AWS systems came back online. Complaints about Amazon’s own products, including Alexa voice assistants and Ring home security devices, also declined as the cloud platform recovered, Downdetector data showed.

Although large-scale outages are typically resolved within hours, the event underscored how deeply connected global systems have become.

A single technical fault can trigger widespread disruption—last year, a flawed update from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike caused mass IT failures that grounded flights and halted business operations worldwide.

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
