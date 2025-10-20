Problem fixed three hours after first reporting it on its service health dashboard: AWS
Dubai: Amazon Web Services said its cloud platform is back online after a large-scale outage early Monday disrupted access for government bodies, fintech firms, and artificial intelligence companies.
The company identified the source of the issue as a fault in a regional gateway on the U.S. East Coast. AWS confirmed that the problem had been fixed roughly three hours after first reporting it on its service health dashboard. Some customers may still experience temporary latency or higher error rates as systems stabilize, the company said.
User reports of outages began climbing shortly after 7:30 a.m. London time, according to monitoring site Downdetector.
AWS, part of Amazon.com Inc., runs infrastructure that powers a substantial share of the internet—roughly one-third of the global cloud market. Disruptions on the platform often have broad knock-on effects across industries reliant on its computing and data services.
Affected organizations reported gradual recovery as AWS systems came back online. Complaints about Amazon’s own products, including Alexa voice assistants and Ring home security devices, also declined as the cloud platform recovered, Downdetector data showed.
Although large-scale outages are typically resolved within hours, the event underscored how deeply connected global systems have become.
A single technical fault can trigger widespread disruption—last year, a flawed update from cybersecurity company CrowdStrike caused mass IT failures that grounded flights and halted business operations worldwide.
