The company identified the source of the issue as a fault in a regional gateway on the U.S. East Coast. AWS confirmed that the problem had been fixed roughly three hours after first reporting it on its service health dashboard. Some customers may still experience temporary latency or higher error rates as systems stabilize, the company said.

AWS, part of Amazon.com Inc., runs infrastructure that powers a substantial share of the internet—roughly one-third of the global cloud market. Disruptions on the platform often have broad knock-on effects across industries reliant on its computing and data services.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.