GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Why internet slowed down in UAE — AWS outage explained, what you can do

Amazon’s cloud service glitch disrupted major apps and websites across the UAE today

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
Even though AWS doesn’t have a full-scale region based in the UAE, many local and regional platforms use AWS hosting through linked servers in Europe, India, and the US.
Even though AWS doesn’t have a full-scale region based in the UAE, many local and regional platforms use AWS hosting through linked servers in Europe, India, and the US.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Many UAE residents found themselves refreshing their apps and reloading websites today — only to see “error” messages. The reason? A global outage at Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud platform that powers much of the modern internet.

Even though the disruption began in Amazon’s US-East-1 data centre in Virginia, it quickly spread across continents, affecting users in the UAE, Europe, and Asia.

Engine behind apps

AWS is Amazon’s global cloud computing service, used by millions of companies worldwide — from small start-ups to global giants.

Instead of buying and maintaining their own servers, businesses rent digital space from AWS. It’s cheaper, faster, and allows apps to scale instantly when demand spikes — like during shopping festivals or streaming premieres.

AWS isn’t just one system. It’s a network of over 30 “regions” with hundreds of data centres. These run everything from:

  • EC2 (virtual servers)

  • S3 (cloud storage)

  • DynamoDB (databases)

  • AI and analytics tools

Globally, AWS controls about one-third of the cloud computing market, serving companies such as Netflix, Airbnb, Samsung, and NASA.

That’s why when something goes wrong, half the internet seems to break.

Why the UAE feels it too

Even though AWS doesn’t have a full-scale region based in the UAE, many local and regional platforms use AWS hosting through linked servers in Europe, India, and the US.

That means:

  • Streaming platforms like Netflix or Prime Video may buffer or crash.

  • Ride-hailing and delivery apps can fail to connect to drivers.

  • E-commerce websites may not load checkout pages.

  • Online banking or fintech services can slow down.

  • Even smart devices — such as Amazon Ring or Alexa — can stop responding.

Because most UAE services rely on global cloud links, when AWS experiences issues elsewhere, UAE users feel the shockwave instantly.

How the outage unfolded

Amazon confirmed problems in its US-East-1 region, one of its busiest hubs. That single region handles millions of connections per second for apps, streaming platforms, and online tools.

As Amazon engineers worked to restore systems, users around the world — including the UAE — experienced:

  • High latency (slow response times)

  • Login errors

  • Service interruptions

  • Payment and data syncing failures

Apps hosted on AWS’s EC2 and DynamoDB services were especially hit.

Everyday life, disrupted

For many UAE residents, the effects were immediate:

  • Office tools like Slack and Zoom went down during work hours.

  • Gamers faced long connection times or “server unavailable” messages.

  • Online shoppers saw checkout errors on e-commerce sites.

  • Smart home devices didn’t respond to voice commands.

Even users with strong internet connections noticed the slowdown, proving that outages like this aren’t about your Wi-Fi — they’re about the global cloud backbone running behind it.

Can this happen again?

Yes — but rarely. AWS maintains a 99.99% uptime record, and global outages are infrequent. Still, when they do happen, they expose how dependent the world has become on just a few major cloud providers: Amazon, Microsoft, and Google.

For UAE businesses, this raises questions about redundancy — whether critical services should rely solely on one provider, or diversify across multiple regions or platforms.

What UAE users can do

When apps stop working, here’s how to check what’s really happening:

  • Visit status.aws.amazon.com or the app’s status page.

  • Check social media updates for confirmation of a global issue.

  • Use alternative platforms or offline options until services recover.

  • For smart home users, enable local control modes where possible — so your devices still function when the cloud is down.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE internet outage

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE internet outage: How AWS disruptions hit your apps

UAE internet outage: How AWS disruptions hit your apps

21m ago3m read
Thousands report outages across major platforms

World's most popular apps hit by major internet outage

1h ago2m read
Visitors at the Gitex Global 2025 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

UAE National Emergency Authority launches new platform

3m read
The app introduces powerful tools that make transformation tangible and exciting.

An app to make your dreams come true? It now exists

4m read