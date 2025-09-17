Slow WiFi in UAE? Why internet speeds are disrupting your browsing online

Several undersea cables in the Red Sea were cut, disrupting links between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Technical teams at telecom operators e& and du flagged delays in repairs, adding how rerouted traffic causing slower, laggier connections.

Dubai: If your favorite website takes forever to load when scrolling, or your video call freezes mid-sentence, you’re not alone. Internet users across the UAE have been dealing with slower speeds, interruptions, and unreliable access in recent days. The cause lies deep under the Red Sea.

The slowdown is more than an inconvenience. It highlights just how vulnerable global internet infrastructure is. A single region, like the Red Sea, holds critical subsea connections.

