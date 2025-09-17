GOLD/FOREX
Slow WiFi in UAE? Why internet speeds are disrupting your browsing online

e&, du technical teams confirm delays in repairs after undersea cables in Red Sea were cut

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Is your social media scrolling habits hurt by slow internets speeds?
Dubai: If your favorite website takes forever to load when scrolling, or your video call freezes mid-sentence, you’re not alone. Internet users across the UAE have been dealing with slower speeds, interruptions, and unreliable access in recent days. The cause lies deep under the Red Sea.

Several undersea cables in the Red Sea were cut, disrupting links between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Technical teams at telecom operators e& and du flagged delays in repairs, adding how rerouted traffic causing slower, laggier connections.

What users are facing

  • Websites that crawl: Pages take noticeably longer to load. In today’s fast-paced world, even a few extra seconds can push users to abandon a site.

  • Intermittent access: Some users have experienced complete outages, where internet services drop altogether.

  • Streaming and gaming frustration: Buffering on video streaming platforms, glitchy video calls, and laggy online games have become common.

  • Cloud disruption: Business users relying on platforms like Microsoft Azure are reporting delays and difficulties accessing critical services.

  • On-the-go inconvenience: Everyday tools like Google Maps may load slowly or fail to refresh in real time.

The slowdown is more than an inconvenience. It highlights just how vulnerable global internet infrastructure is. A single region, like the Red Sea, holds critical subsea connections.

When they go down, millions feel the impact. For the UAE, a global hub for business and travel, reliable internet isn’t optional—it’s essential.

What to expect next

  • Prolonged repairs: Fixing subsea cables is complex and could still take few more weeks.

  • Intermittent degradation: While operators work on solutions, users should expect continued slowdowns and occasional outages.

  • Lingering impact: Even with partial rerouting in place, performance is unlikely to return to normal until repairs are complete.

Justin Varghese
Justin Varghese
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
