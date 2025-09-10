Red Sea cable chaos: Why the Internet didn’t go dark

Late 2023 (exact date unclear) Initial disruptions amid Houthi shipping attacks; cables damaged, possibly by dragged anchors from attacked vessels. Multiple (unspecified) Middle East, Asia-Europe routes Weeks; partial rerouting mitigated some effects.

February 2024 Multiple cables severed in the Red Sea; Yemen's government-in-exile alleged Houthi plans to target infrastructure, though denied by rebels. Occurred ~1 month after warnings. AAE-1 (Asia Africa Europe-1), SEACOM, EIG (Europe India Gateway) Africa, Asia, Europe; ~25% of Asia-Europe data traffic disrupted. AAE-1 repaired by July 2024 (5-month outage); others took 4–6 months due to security delays.

December 2024 AAE-1 cable cut again in the Red Sea; prolonged repair amid ongoing tensions. AAE-1 Asia, Africa, Europe Extended into early 2025; full outage ~4 months.

January 2025 AAE-1 suffers additional shunt fault off Qatar coast (related to Red Sea route). AAE-1 Middle East, Asia-Europe Resolved in ~2 weeks.

March 4, 2025 PEACE cable cut 1,450 km from Zafarana, Egypt, disrupting Asia-East Africa-Europe traffic. Cause unclear; no Houthi claim. PEACE Asia, East Africa, Europe Repaired by March 26, 2025 (~3 weeks); faster than average due to efficient response.

April 7, 2025 AAE-1 repair completed after prolonged outage from December cut. AAE-1 N/A (restoration) N/A