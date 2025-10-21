Amazon says all cloud services restored after 15-hour outage

AWS services - data storage, computing power, and other building blocks - underpin a large chunk of the internet, accounting for about a third of the cloud market. Downdetector tracked disruptions at hundreds of sites, including for financial services outfits Venmo and Robinhood Markets Inc., Apple Inc.'s music and TV offerings, software companies such as Zoom Communications Inc., Salesforce Inc. and Snowflake Inc., food-services giants including McDonald's Corp. and gaming companies like Epic Games Inc. Even Amazon's own services, including Alexa and the Ring home security system, weren't immune.