What to know about the Amazon cloud outage that exposed the internet's vulnerable backbone

In fact, the Virginia cluster known as US-East-1 region is responsible for “orders of magnitude” more data than its nearest cluster in Ohio, or even its big West Coast hubs, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik. The idea of a big cloud provider like Amazon is that organizations can split their workloads across multiple regions, so it doesn’t matter as much if one fails, but “the reality is it’s all very concentrated,” Madory said.