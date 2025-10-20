AWS outage hits payments: Failed transactions, double charges, disputes to rise

But beyond the visible internet slowdown, the outage quietly caused one of the most disruptive ripple effects in the background: broken payment flows.

Dubai: When Amazon Web Services (AWS) went down , thousands of users around the world — including in the UAE — struggled to stream, shop, or even log into apps.

“The result,” Eaton said, “is a flood of disputes. You’ll see ‘I was charged twice’ or ‘I never got my service’ claims — not fraud, just confusion. But confusion is the number one driver of chargebacks.”

Failed authorisations, double charges, and missing confirmations can occur within minutes of an outage. Customers see “payment failed” or “try again” messages and, unaware the first transaction succeeded, re-attempt purchases, creating duplicate charges.

Eaton explains that when a cloud provider like AWS fails, the disruption doesn’t just frustrate users — it breaks the invisible web of connections that enable payments to process smoothly.

According to Eaton, “The outage will end long before the disputes do.” She expects a spike in chargebacks over the coming weeks as customers challenge unfamiliar or duplicate charges that stemmed from the outage.

In a country where cashless transactions now account for over 60% of consumer spending, any slowdown in cloud-based payment systems can translate into millions in delayed or disputed transactions.

The outage may soon be over — but for businesses and consumers alike, its payment aftershocks are just beginning.

Cloud reliability issues like this show how dependent modern payments have become on a few global providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.