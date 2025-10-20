GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

AWS outage hits payments: Failed transactions, double charges, disputes to rise

Cloud outage triggers payment errors and chargeback surge, many brace for ripple effects

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
AWS outage hits payments: Failed transactions, double charges, disputes to rise
Pexels

Dubai: When Amazon Web Services (AWS) went down, thousands of users around the world — including in the UAE — struggled to stream, shop, or even log into apps.

But beyond the visible internet slowdown, the outage quietly caused one of the most disruptive ripple effects in the background: broken payment flows.

Hidden cost of downtime

“AWS is the backbone of global digital commerce,” said Monica Eaton, Founder and CEO of Chargebacks911 and Fi911. “When AWS sneezes, half the internet catches the flu.”

Eaton explains that when a cloud provider like AWS fails, the disruption doesn’t just frustrate users — it breaks the invisible web of connections that enable payments to process smoothly.

Failed authorisations, double charges, and missing confirmations can occur within minutes of an outage. Customers see “payment failed” or “try again” messages and, unaware the first transaction succeeded, re-attempt purchases, creating duplicate charges.

“The result,” Eaton said, “is a flood of disputes. You’ll see ‘I was charged twice’ or ‘I never got my service’ claims — not fraud, just confusion. But confusion is the number one driver of chargebacks.”

How AWS affects your payments

AWS hosts a massive share of payment gateways, checkout systems, and online merchants. Services that handle card processing, fraud detection, and transaction routing — such as Stripe, Shopify, PayPal, and countless retail systems — rely heavily on AWS infrastructure.

When AWS regions experience downtime or latency, the chain reaction affects:

  • Authorisation requests from banks timing out before approval

  • Confirmation pages failing to load, leaving buyers uncertain

  • Delayed refunds or receipts, causing mistrust

  • Increased error rates in digital wallets and checkout apps

Even though AWS’s main outage originated in the US-East-1 (Virginia) data centre, its impact reached global markets including the UAE, where e-commerce and digital payments continue to grow rapidly.

In a country where cashless transactions now account for over 60% of consumer spending, any slowdown in cloud-based payment systems can translate into millions in delayed or disputed transactions.

What's next for UAE residents

According to Eaton, “The outage will end long before the disputes do.” She expects a spike in chargebacks over the coming weeks as customers challenge unfamiliar or duplicate charges that stemmed from the outage.

Businesses that fail to act fast could face both financial losses and reputational damage.

Eaton’s advice to merchants:

  • Audit payment logs to find and reverse duplicate charges

  • Send proactive notifications to affected customers explaining the outage

  • Document outage windows for future dispute evidence

  • Offer quick refunds when valid to avoid chargeback fees

“Downtime happens,” she said, “but silence and slow responses cause real damage.”

What UAE users can do if hit

For UAE consumers, the safest steps are simple:

  • Check bank statements for duplicate or pending charges.

  • Wait before retrying failed transactions to avoid double billing.

  • Contact merchants directly instead of filing immediate chargebacks.

Cloud reliability issues like this show how dependent modern payments have become on a few global providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure.

The outage may soon be over — but for businesses and consumers alike, its payment aftershocks are just beginning.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE digital bankingUAE internet outage

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Even though AWS doesn’t have a full-scale region based in the UAE, many local and regional platforms use AWS hosting through linked servers in Europe, India, and the US.

Why internet slowed down in UAE — AWS outage explained

1h ago3m read
UAE internet outage: How AWS disruptions hit your apps

UAE internet outage: How AWS disruptions hit your apps

2h ago3m read
Thousands report outages across major platforms

World's most popular apps hit by major internet outage

2h ago2m read
e& money set to debut UAE's first PayPal-linked wallet

e& money set to debut UAE's first PayPal-linked wallet

2m read