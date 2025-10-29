GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft cloud outage triggers global disruptions: Xbox, Outlook, airlines among those hit

Governments and consumers worldwide rely on their infrastructure for online activities

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Microsoft cloud outage triggers global disruptions: Xbox, Outlook, airlines among those hit
AP

Dubai: Microsoft’s cloud platform suffered widespread disruptions on Wednesday after an internal configuration error hit its Azure service, disrupting major online platforms and corporate systems worldwide.

The issue, which began around 4pm GMT, stemmed from Azure Front Door — Microsoft’s global content delivery network that helps companies improve application performance and route user traffic efficiently.

Reports of outages quickly spread across several regions, with users flagging problems on Downdetector for services including Office 365, Xbox Live, Minecraft, Copilot, Costco, and Starbucks.

Airlines grounded by cloud failure

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines were among the hardest-hit customers, with both carriers warning passengers that critical systems had gone offline.

"Due to a global outage impacting the Microsoft Azure platform where several Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines services are hosted, we are currently experiencing a disruption to key systems, including our websites," Alaska Airlines said in a statement to passengers.

The airline urged travelers unable to check in online to visit airport agents for boarding passes and allow extra time at the terminal. 'We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we navigate this issue,' the carrier added.

In a post on X, Microsoft said its engineers were investigating “an issue impacting Azure Front Door services,” adding that customers may experience “intermittent request failures or latency.” The company later confirmed that the disruption was linked to an “inadvertent configuration change” and that efforts were underway to roll back the update.

Configuration changes — while routine in large-scale tech systems — can occasionally trigger chain reactions, especially in globally interconnected cloud environments where even a minor misstep can spread rapidly across dependent networks.

As of late Wednesday, Microsoft had not given a timeline for a full recovery, though partial access had been restored for some users.

The outage comes just a week after a massive Amazon Web Services (AWS) failure that took several of its key data centers offline, disrupting hundreds of major websites and business operations for nearly 15 hours.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bader had built a loyal following online through his practical money tips and positive outlook.

TikTok star Ben Bader dies at 25

1m read
Steam Deck

Why the Steam Deck still rules the handhelds market

3m read
ROG Ally X: The handheld revolution for serious gamers

ROG Ally X: The handheld revolution for serious gamers

4m read
Dubai Land Department (DLD)

Dubai Land unveils AI tools with Google, Microsoft

2m read