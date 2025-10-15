GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Land Department unveils AI tools with Google Cloud, Microsoft

New AI platforms to boost market efficiency, investor confidence, and customer experience

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: The Dubai Land Department (DLD) announced two major technology partnerships with Google Cloud and Microsoft during GITEX Global 2025, unveiling new AI-powered platforms designed to enhance market efficiency, investor confidence, and customer experience across the emirate’s real estate sector.

Both collaborations align with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Real Estate Strategy 2033, supporting Dubai’s goal to become a global benchmark for smart, transparent, and sustainable property investment.

Google: DLD Investor AI Assistant

In collaboration with Google Cloud, DLD launched the “DLD Investor AI Assistant, powered by Google Gemini”, an advanced digital service that integrates DLD’s real estate data with Google’s AI and cloud capabilities.

The new tool is designed to simplify the entire investor journey — from property exploration to transaction execution — using intelligent data analysis, predictive insights, and real-time recommendations.

By leveraging Google Cloud’s AI, mapping, and digital ecosystem, the service enables investors to make faster, more informed decisions, while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation in smart real estate.

DLD said the initiative marks a major step in transforming AI from a supportive technology into a core driver of investment decision-making, enhancing transparency and investor trust.

Microsoft: Unified AI-powered CX

Under the theme “Where Unified Experience Meets Smart Digital Transformation,” DLD also revealed a partnership with Microsoft to roll out a unified customer relationship management system powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM.

The platform integrates all customer service channels — including call centers, email, live chat, social media, the DLD app, and the official website — into a single AI-powered interface.

The system uses automation to track requests, monitor service performance, and connect seamlessly with DLD’s operational systems, improving response times and ensuring accuracy across every interaction.

DLD said the Microsoft collaboration enhances service quality, strengthens customer satisfaction, and ensures that user rights are protected through intelligent monitoring and streamlined workflows.

Digital changes in realty sector

Both partnerships represent a key milestone in DLD’s wider digital transformation strategy, positioning the organization as a leader in applying advanced technologies to real estate governance, service delivery, and investor engagement.

Through AI, automation, and real-time data integration, DLD aims to create a more transparent, efficient, and customer-centric real estate environment, supporting Dubai’s vision to remain at the forefront of smart city innovation.experience.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
