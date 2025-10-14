Dubai unveils next-generation Invest in Dubai platform at GITEX 2025

It also follows resolutions from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, supporting the Shared Digital Channels Initiative aimed at boosting Dubai’s efficiency as a digital economy.

The enhanced platform aligns with directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish a Unified Digital Platform for business setup.

Dubai: The Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched a major upgrade to the Invest in Dubai (IID) platform at GITEX Global 2025, introducing a new feature called 360 Services to simplify and digitize every step of the investor journey.

Huraiz Al Mur Bin Huraiz, CEO of the Community Regulations and Services Sector at CDA, emphasized that Dubai’s digital transformation is “a human-centered journey that places people at the heart of government experiences.”

Rashed Nathar Mohammed Rahmah, Director of the Consular Services Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the integration “simplifies consular procedures and supports the national campaign ‘UAE: Startup Capital of the World’.”

Several government leaders praised the platform’s integration. Rashid Hassan Al Saadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Labour Market Services Sector (acting) at MOHRE, said it “embodies the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy programme” and strengthens the country’s global position as a leading destination for investment.

Since its launch in 2021, the IID platform has become a cornerstone of Dubai’s business ecosystem, attracting more than 500,000 users, facilitating 1.3 million transactions, and enabling the creation of 280,916 new businesses. Business licence issuance grew sixfold between 2021 and 2024, while processing times dropped from 14 days to just one. Investor satisfaction has reached 99%, with a 65% adoption rate projected to climb to 75% by year-end.

Ahmad Khalifa AlQaizi AlFalasi, CEO of DBLC, said the upgrade “redefines the global standard for digital government services” and delivers on the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which targets a 50% rise in economic productivity through innovation. “With 360 Services, we are advancing transparency, efficiency, and innovation, consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure,” he added.

The innovative 360 Services offering integrates essential permits and approvals from multiple government bodies — including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Community Development Authority (CDA), and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) — into one seamless digital window. This allows investors to complete company licensing, approvals, and renewals entirely online, cutting paperwork and duplication across agencies.

Salwa Al Adidi, Director of Data Management at DBLC, described the new IID as “a complete reimagining of how investors interact with government,” adding that it makes business setup “simpler, faster, and more cost-effective.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.