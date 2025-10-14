Dubai unveils next-generation Invest in Dubai platform at GITEX 2025

New feature called 360 Services to simplify, digitise every step of the investor journey
Dubai: The Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has launched a major upgrade to the Invest in Dubai (IID) platform at GITEX Global 2025, introducing a new feature called 360 Services to simplify and digitize every step of the investor journey.
The enhanced platform aligns with directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish a Unified Digital Platform for business setup.
It also follows resolutions from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, supporting the Shared Digital Channels Initiative aimed at boosting Dubai’s efficiency as a digital economy.
The innovative 360 Services offering integrates essential permits and approvals from multiple government bodies — including the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Community Development Authority (CDA), and Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) — into one seamless digital window. This allows investors to complete company licensing, approvals, and renewals entirely online, cutting paperwork and duplication across agencies.
Ahmad Khalifa AlQaizi AlFalasi, CEO of DBLC, said the upgrade “redefines the global standard for digital government services” and delivers on the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which targets a 50% rise in economic productivity through innovation. “With 360 Services, we are advancing transparency, efficiency, and innovation, consolidating Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure,” he added.
Since its launch in 2021, the IID platform has become a cornerstone of Dubai’s business ecosystem, attracting more than 500,000 users, facilitating 1.3 million transactions, and enabling the creation of 280,916 new businesses. Business licence issuance grew sixfold between 2021 and 2024, while processing times dropped from 14 days to just one. Investor satisfaction has reached 99%, with a 65% adoption rate projected to climb to 75% by year-end.
Artificial intelligence now powers the entire platform, with AI chatbots, automated permit approvals, and AI-driven business name reservation. Investors can also access video support, CRM tools, and a digital knowledge base, ensuring quick and secure assistance.
Several government leaders praised the platform’s integration. Rashid Hassan Al Saadi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Labour Market Services Sector (acting) at MOHRE, said it “embodies the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy programme” and strengthens the country’s global position as a leading destination for investment.
Rashed Nathar Mohammed Rahmah, Director of the Consular Services Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the integration “simplifies consular procedures and supports the national campaign ‘UAE: Startup Capital of the World’.”
Huraiz Al Mur Bin Huraiz, CEO of the Community Regulations and Services Sector at CDA, emphasized that Dubai’s digital transformation is “a human-centered journey that places people at the heart of government experiences.”
Saood Abdulaziz Kankazar, Executive Director of the Air Transport and International Affairs Sector at DCAA, noted that digital integration helps “streamline procedures and enhance Dubai’s competitiveness, especially in the aviation sector.”
Salwa Al Adidi, Director of Data Management at DBLC, described the new IID as “a complete reimagining of how investors interact with government,” adding that it makes business setup “simpler, faster, and more cost-effective.”
DBLC is showcasing the upgraded platform at GITEX Global 2025 under the Digital Dubai Authority Pavilion (Hall 17, Stand H17-B10), featuring live demos of AI-powered business services and joint sessions with partner entities.
The launch reinforces Dubai’s goal of building a fully digital, transparent business environment, supporting entrepreneurs, SMEs, and global companies in expanding confidently in one of the world’s most connected investment hubs.
