Digital ID adoption surges: 11 million now use UAE platform

More than 15,000 UAE services now on Digital ID platform
Abu Dhabi: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and Dubai Digital Authority revealed that more than 15,000 services are now being provided through the UAE’s Digital ID, offered by over 350 entities — including more than 140 from the private sector.
The unified digital ecosystem, which connects federal government services with more than 180 government entities and several private-sector institutions, has enabled the completion of over 2.6 billion digital transactions and 600 million login operations.
These figures were announced at a high-level national forum hosted in Dubai by TDRA and Dubai Digital, with the participation of all strategic partners on the committee, alongside representatives of federal and local government entities as well as private institutions.
During the forum, it was announced that more than 15,000 services are delivered using the Digital ID across 350 entities, including 140 private-sector organizations. The ecosystem has also enabled over 17 million document shares through the digital wallet, achieving a 96% customer satisfaction rate.
In 2024, Digital ID adoption reached a new milestone, with over 16 million verified documents exchanged through the system. The initiative has played a vital role in implementing the government’s strategy to eliminate bureaucracy across sectors.
The forum brought together senior leaders and policymakers to highlight achievements in national digital projects, most notably the Digital ID — now an essential part of everyday life and transactions in the UAE.
Participating entities were honoured for their role in advancing digital transformation. The recognition underscored the UAE’s global leadership in digital governance and its spirit of collaboration and innovation.
Digital ID was a central theme of the forum, where its multi-year journey was showcased as a defining feature of the UAE’s digital transformation. The project was jointly developed by TDRA, the Abu Dhabi Government Enablement Department, and Dubai Digital.
Today, over 11 million users rely on the Digital ID, cementing its role as a fundamental element of life for residents and visitors alike.
The Digital ID, designed with advanced technologies and user-friendly features, aligns with the “We the UAE 2031” vision to build a pioneering, results-driven government supported by a highly connected and technologically advanced infrastructure.
The Digital ID is one of the initiatives endorsed by the UAE Government Annual Meetings. Its features include:
Single sign-on across services without the need to create new accounts or re-enter passwords
Digital wallet for requesting and securely sharing official documents
Digital signatures and seals for authenticated transactions
AI-powered biometric facial recognition for identity verification
The event also marked the launch of the Future Technologies Observatory, a strategic initiative to support UAE government entities with foresight into emerging technologies, guiding adoption and strengthening a knowledge-based ecosystem.
In addition, the AI Pioneers Program was introduced, aimed at equipping UAE government employees with applied AI skills through a five-month training program delivered in partnership with the National University of Singapore. The program focuses on enabling participants to effectively apply AI technologies in their daily operations.
Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of TDRA, said: “The success of the Digital ID reflects the collective effort of government entities working as one team. Together, we presented a results-driven, people-centric model of governance. With our leadership’s vision and the expertise of our national talent, we are scaling new heights in digital transformation that befit the UAE’s ambitions.”
He added: “The launch of the Future Technologies Observatory provides a national platform to monitor global trends and equip decision-makers with insights to launch pioneering initiatives. Alongside the graduation of the first cohort of AI Pioneers, we are investing strategically in human capital and shaping an innovative digital future.”
Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Dubai Digital, said: “Today we celebrate the achievements of national digital projects, led by the Digital ID, which exemplifies technology as a tool to simplify life and enhance service quality. With 11 million users, the Digital ID has become a trusted enabler of seamless and integrated digital experiences.”
He emphasised Dubai Digital’s commitment to pioneering initiatives that position Dubai as a global benchmark in smart services, AI adoption, and building a digital future that enhances quality of life.
Wissam Lootah, Director General of Digital Government in Abu Dhabi, noted: “The record adoption of the Digital ID reflects the UAE’s foresight and the commitment of the Abu Dhabi Government Enablement Department to turn digital ambitions into reality. We believe that investing in AI and data integration is the foundation of a future-ready government where efficiency, accessibility, and quality converge.”
He stressed that Abu Dhabi will continue collaborating with partners to strengthen the digital ecosystem and develop smarter, more sustainable solutions, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in global innovation.
