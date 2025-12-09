Dubai PropTech Group celebrates first anniversary, pioneering innovation and growth in real estate technology

The group hosted five key pitch events this year, giving innovators access to investors
Dubai: Dubai PropTech Group, the region’s premier business community uniting technology‑driven real estate companies, proudly marks its first anniversary since inception. Established with the endorsement of the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Group has rapidly emerged as a dynamic hub for innovation, collaboration, and investment within the UAE PropTech sector, now boasting over 260 active members.
Over the past year, the Dubai PropTech Group has hosted five high‑impact pitching events, providing a platform for both startups and established companies to present their innovative solutions to investors. These events have generated multiple success stories, with member companies securing funding and accelerating growth, further strengthening the UAE’s PropTech ecosystem.
Commenting on this, Fadi Nwilati, President of Dubai PropTech Group, said: “In just one year, the Dubai PropTech Group has proven the strength of collective innovation in the real estate sector. With the unwavering support of the Dubai Land Department, we have created a unique ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, nurtures partnerships and inspires investors. Our community reflects Dubai’s vision of being at the forefront of real estate technology, and we are only just getting started.”
The Group has also elevated the UAE’s presence on the international stage, participating in PropTech Connect in London and contributing to strategic committees alongside the Dubai Land Department, reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in real estate innovation globally.
Karim Helal, Vice President of Dubai PropTech Group, added: “Over the past year, it has been an incredible honor to witness that when the private sector and government align, innovation accelerates. By scaling our PropTech ecosystem to over 200 companies, we have built a unified powerhouse that collaborates directly with the Dubai Land Department and industry leaders to pioneer breakthroughs in AI and Real Estate Tokenization.”
Beyond formal events, the Group has fostered collaboration and knowledge-sharing through community sessions and team meetups, creating an environment where industry stakeholders—from startups to corporate leaders—can exchange insights and expertise. By uniting companies of all sizes and specializations, the Dubai PropTech Group continues to cultivate a cohesive, forward‑looking ecosystem that drives meaningful progress for the sector.
Noor Nabulsi, a Board of Director at Dubai PropTech Group, shared her perspective: "Being part of this vibrant community has been both inspiring and rewarding. The Group is not only enabling innovation but also fostering trust, transparency and long-term growth in the UAE PropTech sector. I am proud to witness collaborations that are shaping the future of real estate, empowering both businesses and consumers alike."
In line with these developments, the recently launched Dubai PropTech Hub — announced under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, — marks a major milestone for the sector.
The Hub is designed to support over 200 PropTech start‑ups and scale‑ups, generate more than 3,000 jobs, and attract upwards of $300 million in investment by 2030. This initiative aims to bring together the full real estate value chain — developers, regulators, technology firms, investors — under a unified platform, providing custom licensing, purpose‑built workspaces, advanced incubators, and a robust support framework for innovation, commercialization and growth.
With this strategic backing from government leadership, and the collective momentum within Dubai’s PropTech ecosystem, Dubai PropTech Group enters its second year committed to expanding its membership, strengthening strategic partnerships and championing innovation — positioning the UAE as a global hub for real estate technology.
