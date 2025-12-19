UAE’s standout cars of 2025

The UAE continues to be one of the world’s most exciting car markets — not only because drivers here love their machines, but because manufacturers treat this region as a proving ground. And as 2025 comes to a close, the message is unmistakable: electrification is no longer limited to compact commuters and eco-badges. It is now powering the vehicles that define the UAE’s automotive identity — luxury SUVs, performance crossovers, and go-anywhere 4x4s.