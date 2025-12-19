UAE’s standout cars of 2025

As 2025 closes, these electrified cars take the spotlight as significant launches
The UAE continues to be one of the world’s most exciting car markets — not only because drivers here love their machines, but because manufacturers treat this region as a proving ground. And as 2025 comes to a close, the message is unmistakable: electrification is no longer limited to compact commuters and eco-badges. It is now powering the vehicles that define the UAE’s automotive identity — luxury SUVs, performance crossovers, and go-anywhere 4x4s.
This year, four models stood out, each signalling a different path toward the future of mobility here. A legend adopts hybrid power for the first time. An iconic American nameplate evolves into a fully electric statement. A German premium brand finesses luxury for the battery age. And a fast-advancing Chinese contender arrives engineered specifically for the Gulf.
For many in the region, a Land Cruiser isn’t just a vehicle — it’s heritage. So when Toyota chose the UAE as the stage for the global debut of the first-ever Land Cruiser Hybrid, the symbolism was powerful.
Pairing a twin-turbo V6 with a hybrid system, the new model delivers more power and significantly more torque than the petrol-only version — without compromising the bulletproof dependability that made it a staple in desert communities. Toyota has engineered safety nets into the electrified setup too, including the ability to run solely on its combustion engine should remote-area conditions demand it.
The presence, the capability, the respect — still intact. But now, the fuel bills and emissions aren’t quite as intimidating. This is Toyota acknowledging the past while engineering for what’s next.
If the Land Cruiser Hybrid shows evolution, the Cadillac LYRIQ represents reinvention. The American marque has long been associated with plush cruisers and V8 swagger — yet the LYRIQ proves Cadillac’s future identity is digital, electric, and quietly confident.
Dual motors and all-wheel drive give it spirited performance, while its range — over 460 km — brings real-world usability. A massive curved 33-inch display dominates the interior, turning the cabin into an immersive technology lounge. Materials feel premium, the ride is serene, and Cadillac’s driver-assist suite is generous.
What strikes you most is how naturally the brand’s luxury DNA translates into an electric format. There is ambition here — and it shows.
Audi isn’t new to electrification, but the Q6 e-tron feels like a big step forward — stylistically, technically, and dynamically. Positioned between the Q4 and Q8 e-tron, this is arguably the sweet spot for many Middle East families shifting toward EVs without downsizing their lifestyle.
Performance in the GCC-bound Quattro version is brisk, and the WLTP range — up to 625 km — puts distance anxiety firmly in the rear-view mirror. Inside, Audi’s familiar balance of clean design and indulgent materials remains, supported by intuitive infotainment and a solid safety tech stack.
It feels polished, modern, and thoroughly ready for UAE highways.
Chinese manufacturers have progressed faster here than anyone expected — and Deepal’s G318 may be their most compelling Middle East-focused product to date. This isn’t a reworked city EV being asked to survive the desert. It’s a super-hybrid SUV developed with Gulf realities as the brief — from battery cooling to off-road geometry.
The result is a machine built for commuters who spend weekends chasing horizons, without needing to choose between torque and long-distance capability. It’s stylish, confident and understanding of what regional drivers demand: adventure without excuses.
Deepal hasn’t just arrived — it’s aiming to belong.
Four very different vehicles — one clear direction. Electrification in the UAE is no longer a niche conversation. It’s happening at the heart of the cars that shape our roads and define our lifestyles. From century-old badges to fast-rising disruptors, the industry is charging forward — and the UAE remains the arena where innovation must prove itself worthy.
Sony Thomas is a senior automotive journalist
