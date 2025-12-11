Is Tesla cooked? GM delivers 144,668 EVs so far — 103% jump over 2024, and 2025 isn't over yet

GM’s massive EV growth could put pressure on Tesla’s dominance in the US
General Motors isn’t just having a good year in 2025 — it’s having a “rewrite-the-record-books” kind of year.
Powered by a monster Q3 sales, GM has already sold more electric vehicles (EVs) this year than it did in all of 2024.
Through just the first three quarters, the company has delivered 144,668 EVs, a whopping 103% jump from last year.
For comparison, GM’s full‑year EV tally in 2024 was only 114,432.
The wild part? There’s still one whole quarter to go in 2025, even if demand eases a bit after the scramble to beat the end of the federal EV tax credit.
GM delivered 66,501 EVs in Q3 alone. The star of the show: the Chevrolet Equinox EV.
With over 25,000 units sold in just Q3, the Equinox has solidified its role as the most affordable and most popular non-Tesla EV on the market.
Its sales climbed an astonishing 157% compared vs 2024.
It’s no fluke: GM’s EV sales in China alone surged an astonishing 111% in Q2 2025, fuelled by strong demand for models like the Equinox EV and Hummer EV.
Its 2025 run marks its most impressive EV sales growth in years — even as Tesla’s EV volumes and profits tumbled.
The sunset of the federal EV tax credit pushed buyers into dealerships in droves, and GM was perfectly positioned with a lineup spanning everything from affordable compact SUVs to ultra-premium electric flagships.
Cadillac also had a strong quarter. Three of its EVs — the Lyriq, Optiq, and Vistiq — secured spots in the top 10 best-selling luxury EVs in Q3.
Cadillac even edged out the competition to become the number one premium EV manufacturer by volume.
The buzz grew further with the introduction of the Escalade IQ and its extended-wheelbase sibling, the Escalade IQL.
Meanwhile, GMC’s EV sales have doubled year to date, and with strong combustion-vehicle performance alongside EV growth, it’s tracking for its best year ever.
GM executives are openly celebrating. Duncan Aldred, senior VP and president of GM North America, declared that no company is better positioned for the changing US market than GM.
With strong pricing, low incentives, and healthy inventory, GM is balancing EV and ICE demand with precision.
The secret to GM’s EV success isn’t just one model — it’s their lineup. GM now has eight electric models on sale, including BrightDrop vans.
The Equinox leads affordability at $35,100 in LT trim, while Cadillac stretches into the ultra-luxury segment with the hand-assembled Celestiq, starting at an eye-watering $400,000.
Only four units have been delivered so far this year, with 25 planned in total and a 500-unit annual cap starting in 2026.
It won’t move the sales needle, but the margins make each one count like 10.
GM is also teasing its next affordability play: a brand-new Bolt EV arriving by 2027, expected to start at or below $30,000.
If it hits the market at that price, it’s poised to reshape the entry-level EV landscape.
On the opposite end, the Cadillac Escalade IQ is making headlines as America’s longest-range electric SUV, with real-world highway range that can exceed EPA numbers when cruising at 70 mph (112 km/h).
That combination of luxury, utility, and efficiency sets GM apart in a segment dominated by premium rivals.
So what does this all mean?
For one, GM is no longer playing catch-up. It’s competing at the front of the EV race.
With something for nearly every budget and taste — from the practical Equinox EV to the ultra-exclusive Celestiq — GM is positioning itself not just as an alternative to Tesla, but as a true leader in America’s evolving EV market.
This momentum puts pressure on Tesla’s dominance.
And though Tesla still has unmatched brand recognition and a loyal following, GM’s diversified lineup and ability to scale across multiple segments gives it a unique edge.
With one quarter left, the GM numbers will only grow. Is GM en route to becoming America’s new EV king?
Current numbers do indicate something; they signal a new era of intense EV competition, which can only benefit consumers and the global drive towards greener transport.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox