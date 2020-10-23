1 of 8
Heralding its renewed push into the electric-vehicle market, General Motors has revealed the much-anticipated electric pick-up version of its legendary Hummer nameplate. Dubbed the 2022 Hummer EV Edition 1, GM says the supertruck will “forge new paths with zero emissions.”
The first fully electric addition to GMC’s lineup is driven by EV propulsion technology that enables off-road capability to go with what is claimed to be ‘extraordinary’ on-road performance.
“This innovative truck comes to market with speed and purpose, bringing GM another step closer to an all-electric future,” said Mark Reuss, president of General Motors. “With our Ultium Drive architecture as the foundation for an exceptionally broad range of performance, Hummer EV is perfect for the customer who wants capability, efficiency and performance.”
The Hummer EV will get its energy from General Motors’ all-new Ultium batteries and power from Ultium Drive, which is GM’s proprietary EV drive units. The company estimates 1,000 horsepower and a mindboggling 15,951Nm of torque generated by three separate motors.
It features a four-wheel steering feature CrabWalk1 that allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement of the vehicle, for greater manoeuvrability on difficult terrain.
Adaptive Air Suspension with available Extract Mode2 capability enables the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149 mm) to help the Hummer EV negotiate extreme off-road situations such as clearing boulders or fording water.
Inside, there is a 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment screen and 12.3-inch diagonal driver information centre display. The Hummer EV gets an ‘Infinity Roof’ with removable transparent Sky Panels that can stow in the “frunk” at the front of the vehicle. It also has power rear drop glass and power tonneau cover.
Initial production of the Edition 1 trim starts by autumn next year, andh every GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 will be identically appointed and fully equipped. Each features a white exterior and a unique Lunar Horizon interior, with special “Edition 1” interior badging.
