How small kindnesses led MacKenzie Scott to give away $7.1b in 2025

In an essay published on her Yield Giving website on Tuesday, the author and philanthropist wrote that while the figure would dominate headlines, “any dollar amount is a vanishingly tiny fraction of the personal expressions of care being shared into communities this year.”

“She is like an equity machine,” Gasman said, noting that her latest round included both first-time grantees and renewed support for past recipients — at a moment when equity-focused programmes in education are facing political scrutiny from the Trump administration. Gasman added that several of the 2025 gifts exceed the headline-making HBCU donations Scott made in 2020.

Ahead of her announcement, more than a dozen historically Black colleges and universities revealed they had collectively received $783 million from Scott in 2025, according to research by Rutgers University professor Marybeth Gasman. Combined with previous rounds of funding, Scott has given $1.35 billion to HBCUs since 2020, representing one of the most significant private investments in their history.

Her approach continues to reshape the nonprofit landscape: Scott’s grants are unrestricted, arrive quietly and unexpectedly, and often equal or exceed a recipient’s entire annual budget. Forbes estimates her current net worth at around $33 billion, largely rooted in Amazon shares from her 2019 divorce from Jeff Bezos — a fortune that has risen alongside Amazon’s market value this year.

Her giving this year — the largest since she began her philanthropic surge six years ago — reinforces her position as one of the most influential modern philanthropists, reshaping norms on how billionaires engage with civil society.

Scott’s essay revisits the personal acts of generosity she experienced as a young adult — from a dentist who repaired a tooth for free to a roommate who once lent her $1,000. She has since invested in that same roommate’s student-lending company as part of a broader move toward “mission-aligned” investments announced last year, through which she seeks to place more of her wealth in ventures that advance social goals rather than maximize financial returns.

“I was just filled with such joy… I was speechless,” CEO Kim Mazzuca said, recalling how she asked the caller from Fidelity Charitable to repeat the amount. The organisation plans to expand its reach, invest in new technology tools, and build an endowment.

Unlike traditional philanthropy, Scott’s giving cannot be applied for; recipients are contacted through intermediaries and given no reporting requirements. Research by the Centre for Effective Philanthropy shows that few grantees struggle to manage the sudden influx of funds, and concerns about other donors withdrawing support have largely not materialised.

The UNCF — the largest scholarship provider for minority students — received $70 million, which it plans to pool into its growing collective endowment for participating HBCUs. Another $50 million went to the Native Forward Scholars Fund, which offers scholarships for Native American students and also received funding from Scott in a previous round.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.