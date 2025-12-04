Dells unleash $6.25b to supercharge 25m child savings accounts

The gift relies on the new “Trump Accounts” system created under President Donald Trump’s tax-and-spending legislation. Under the law, the US Treasury will create investment accounts for all American children born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, automatically depositing $1,000 into each account.

The Dells’ $6.25 billion contribution will be directed to children 10 and under who live in ZIP codes with median family incomes of $150,000 or less and who will not receive the federal $1,000 seed deposit. Each child in that group will receive $250 from the Dells.

Although the legislation passed in July, the accounts will not launch until July 4, 2026 — a date chosen, the Dells say, to coincide with the 250th anniversary of US independence. “We want these kids to know that not only do their families care, but their communities, their government, their country cares about them,” Susan Dell told the Associated Press.

“We’re thrilled to be spearheading this in the philanthropy sector,” she said. “We can’t think of a better way to help America’s children — and we know more people will join us.”

Through their foundation, the Dells have already donated $2.9 billion since 1999, much of it focused on education. Michael Dell said they did not initially plan to contribute at this scale, but Susan Dell said the ambition grew.

Ray Boshara of the Aspen Institute and Washington University said the concept has long-term potential if strengthened over time. Major programmes like Social Security and the Affordable Care Act, he noted, began imperfectly but grew more progressive and inclusive. “This is a down payment on a big idea,” he said, adding that there is bipartisan interest in improving it.

But critics note that while investment accounts may help future young adults build assets, they do little to alleviate immediate child poverty — especially as the same legislation includes cuts to Medicaid, food stamps, and childcare support.

Experts say the accounts could help reduce long-term wealth disparities. Only 58% of American households held stocks or bonds in 2022, and the richest 1% owned nearly half of all US stock value. Meanwhile, around 13% of children lived in poverty in 2024, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Brad Gerstner, the venture capitalist who pushed for the legislation, said the accounts are designed to give all children a stake in the economy. “It’s hard to give effective dollars away at scale, particularly to the country’s neediest kids, in a way you can trust will compound with the upside of the U.S. economy,” he said. Without wider participation in wealth creation, he added, “the American experiment won’t last.”

At the White House on Tuesday, Trump hailed the Dells’ pledge as “one of the most generous acts in the history of our country” and predicted more donors would follow. “I’ll be doing it, too,” he added.

Their hope, they added, is that families will continue to contribute to the accounts — even modestly — so that savings can grow over time along with the stock market.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.