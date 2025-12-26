GOLD/FOREX
Dubai traffic: Smooth roads but police urge caution

Holiday driving in Dubai: Police urge lane discipline

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
RTA traffic
The roads in Dubai International Financial Centre remain clogged. But other than a few other bottlenecks around Dubai – such as D86 – routes are clear. On Friday, Dec 26, driving in Dubai and Sharjah remains a smooth activity.

However, Dubai Police has called on people to not allow the holiday mood affect their driving. It tweeted on Dec 25: “Maintain your lane according to speed and allow faster vehicles to pass safely.”

Have a couple of extra days off and wondering how to spend them? Try these short – yet satisfying – road trips with the fam. Plus, there are camping and glamping alternatives that can take you deep into the desert and allow you a look at the stunning stars.

Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
