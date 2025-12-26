Dubai traffic: Smooth roads but police urge caution

Holiday driving in Dubai: Police urge lane discipline
The roads in Dubai International Financial Centre remain clogged. But other than a few other bottlenecks around Dubai – such as D86 – routes are clear. On Friday, Dec 26, driving in Dubai and Sharjah remains a smooth activity.
However, Dubai Police has called on people to not allow the holiday mood affect their driving. It tweeted on Dec 25: “Maintain your lane according to speed and allow faster vehicles to pass safely.”
Have a couple of extra days off and wondering how to spend them? Try these short – yet satisfying – road trips with the fam. Plus, there are camping and glamping alternatives that can take you deep into the desert and allow you a look at the stunning stars.
