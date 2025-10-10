From Hatta to Ras Al Khaimah, there's a world of possibility for a rider
The citrus from the oranges would fill the air as we tried to talk over each other and the car roared ahead. The music bellowed from speakers and we sung along – it was all part of the experience. You may think a road trip with the fam is a terrible idea – tempers run high, screen withdrawal is rampant, and with the umpteen number of food and bathroom breaks, even a three-hour journey can feel like forever. But if you think about it, the forced proximity is something that can forge bonds and help you make memories while providing a (usually) idyllic backdrop. The thing to remember is the journey is as important, if not more than the destination.
As we head into the mid-term break, here’s a look at some road trips you can take from Dubai that will give you downtime with the kiddos – and a credible excuse to go off that year-long diet.
Time: 90 minutes from Dubai Airport
Road to take: Sharjah-Kalba route along the E102 highway
This trip is long enough for you to feel like you’ve gone somewhere without actually heading overseas. It allows you to catch up with the partner and the kids (and the pets) while not chaining you to your seat. If you don’t make it to your destination for any reason, it’s ok; you can take a break and try again later. When you do get there, you can enjoy a beautiful boat ride by the dam, go ziplining, learn all about bees (and take a jar of the treat home), and see your little ones interact with ponies. If you go JA Hatta Fort Hotel, you’ll also find a number of peacocks and other birds strutting their stuff. Dogs are allowed in certain areas, in case you want to dine under a display of stars with your pup.
Time from Dubai: 1 hr 57 min (159.6 km)
Road to take: Emirates Rd/E611
Take the winding road up the RAK mountain to see a landscape dotted with stark reminders that you are still in the dessert. Dark dusty views with leaf-less trees litter the banks of the path. (Makes for a stunning, if dystopian-looking picture.) The road itself is well-kept and will help you climb up to 1,934-metres, where you can ‘lord over the world’ (just kidding, but the view is fantastic). If you are into rocks, you are in for a treat too – you can see a landscape moulded by 70 million years of geological change. Besides having an impromptu picnic in a place that’s cooler than the main city, you can fly between mountain heads on the Jais Flight (world's longest zipline), slide down the incline on a toboggan, or just sip on a cuppa as you see the world pass you by from the Jais Viewing Deck Park.
Time from Dubai: 2 hr 38 min (196.8 km)
Road to take: Emirates Rd/E611
You’ll need to do a bit of paperwork to get to this destination; check about an Omani visa before you start off. The journey takes two hours, and if you need to stop to get a stamp that may extend to three. So remember your road trip game classics — I Spy, 20 Questions, Car Bingo. And your favourite singalong.
While the roads make for a smooth transit, carry snacks and water along in case the kiddos get the munchies. Once you have arrived, you are in for a treat — watch dolphins cut the surface of the blue waters, take a ferry ride so you can enjoy some downtime on a boat, and if you want to extend your drive a bit, zip down to Khasab fort and Khasab castle, so you can a history lesson even as you find subjects that are rich for your Insta feed.
Time from Dubai: 1 hr 4 min (76.2 km)
Road to take: Al Ain - Dubai Rd/E66
There’s a good chance you’ll see whispers of sand floating past your windows, camels walking over sand dunes, and 4X4s with cycles neatly tied to the trunk as you rumble along to Al Qudra. Go early morning or evening and watch the sun rise (or set), turning the sky orange and purple as it shifts positions. There are no shops in Al Qudra, so when you come across the Last Exit — the avenue of food trucks — buy your fill of goodies. Once near the sandy climes that border small water bodies, sit and watch — you are sure to see local inhabitants such as desert foxes and even the oryx, sauntering past. This is also a good place to teach the young ones how to cycle as dedicated paths for the two-wheelers are well maintained.
Time from Dubai: Approx 4 hours
Roads to take: E11 highway towards Tarif and Mirfa. Take Exit 113, which is marked for Sir Bani Yas Island.
Ok, so getting to this island retreat will take a bit more effort, it’ll be worth it in the end. Drive down to Abu Dhabi and then onwards to Jebel Dhanna before you take a 30-minute ferry to the island where wind mills churn out electricity, and giraffes and tigers roam alongside emus. The 87sqkm landmass is prowled by more than 17,000 critters big and small, from wild goats to peacocks, wild cats, and boars. You can get a safari here that’ll take you into the enclosure so you can discover the wildlife. There are few hotels on this island, but if you can afford to, claim a room — the obstructed views of the sea are calling your name.
Time from Dubai: 1 hour
Roads to take: Sharjah-Kalba Rd/E102/S116
The family that squeals together, stays together. If you’ve got a powerful driver (and car, let’s not forget the car), this is where you must go to test them out. As you dive into valleys and climb up to the skies, you’ll realise the fun that is dune bashing. Just don’t eat a heavy meal before you head – the chances of it coming up are real. If sand surfing in a metal box isn’t your thing, try walking down the many trails at Fossil Rock where you can edutain yourselves with information about marine fossils and how they came to be. The nearby Mleiha Archaeological Centre also offers a guided trek through the area so you can understand the place a bit more. If night’s got you lazy, stay a while and watch the stars twinkle in the sky before you return.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox