This trip is long enough for you to feel like you’ve gone somewhere without actually heading overseas. It allows you to catch up with the partner and the kids (and the pets) while not chaining you to your seat. If you don’t make it to your destination for any reason, it’s ok; you can take a break and try again later. When you do get there, you can enjoy a beautiful boat ride by the dam, go ziplining, learn all about bees (and take a jar of the treat home), and see your little ones interact with ponies. If you go JA Hatta Fort Hotel, you’ll also find a number of peacocks and other birds strutting their stuff. Dogs are allowed in certain areas, in case you want to dine under a display of stars with your pup.