UAE National Day fireworks, festivals and fun: 10 things to do in Abu Dhabi

This festival is moving across three different locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Promising 'adventure, fun and out of this world experiences', catch this year's set-up in Al Dhafra and Al Ain from Monday November 24th until Tuesday December 2nd. The action then moves to Abu Dhabi Corniche from Wednesday December 2nd until Sunday January 4th 2026. Packed with museums, shows and more food trucks than you can count, previous editions sent the year off in style with a massive New Year's Eve party open to the whole family. From Dh25.