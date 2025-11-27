UAE National Day fireworks, festivals and fun: 10 things to do in Abu Dhabi

From Yas Island to Al Ain, here are the top celebrations happening this long weekend
Dubai: The UAE is gearing up to celebrate its 54th National Day in proper style, and Abu Dhabi is pulling out all the stops. From spectacular firework displays to traditional performances and family-friendly activities, here's your guide to celebrating Eid Al Etihad and making the most of the long weekend across the emirate.
Two nights of firework displays will light up the Yas Island waterfront at 9pm on December 2 and 3. Celebrations start at 3pm both days with cultural performances, falconry activities and the Flag Garden featuring 54 flags. You can try Emirati handicrafts, get henna art, enjoy calligraphy and explore immersive installations. Local restaurants will serve traditional bites to artisanal bakes, plus there's a classic cars exhibition. Entry is free but registration is encouraged on the Yas Bay website.
Where: Yas Island Waterfront.
When: 9pm on December 2nd and 3rd.
A fireworks display lights up the skies on December 2nd from 9.15pm, part of celebrations running from November 29th to December 3rd with children's activities and art workshops. The hotel facade will showcase special illuminations each evening from November 30th to December 4th. More details on the hotel's website.
Where: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental.
When: Fireworks display on December 2nd from 9.15pm and celebrations from November 29th to December 3rd.
Abu Dhabi's first archaeological museum has reopened in Al Ain Oasis, a Unesco World Heritage Site. Founded by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1969 and officially inaugurated in 1971, the museum showcases artefacts telling the story of UAE civilisation. Located within Sultan Fort, it combines natural beauty with cultural heritage, making it an essential stop for history enthusiasts this long weekend.
This festival is moving across three different locations in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. Promising 'adventure, fun and out of this world experiences', catch this year's set-up in Al Dhafra and Al Ain from Monday November 24th until Tuesday December 2nd. The action then moves to Abu Dhabi Corniche from Wednesday December 2nd until Sunday January 4th 2026. Packed with museums, shows and more food trucks than you can count, previous editions sent the year off in style with a massive New Year's Eve party open to the whole family. From Dh25.
Where: MOTN family festival in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.
When: Al Dhafra and Al Ain from Monday November 24th until Tuesday December 2nd.
This western Abu Dhabi location, also part of the MOTN festival will be hosting celebrations from November 28th to December 2nd with fireworks (timings to be announced) on the final night. Tickets cost Dh25.
Where: Al Mugheirah Bay in Al Dhafra.
When: November 28th to December 2nd.
National Day celebrations run until December 7 with games, giveaways, face painting and henna. Fireworks happen on December 2 at 8pm with music and traditional Ayala performances.
Where: Bawabat Al Sharq Mall.
When: Fireworks on December 2nd at 8pm and celebrations till December 7th.
Running until March 22nd in Al Wathba, this massive festival features over 4,000 cultural events and 750 public shows with 20,000 participants. Twenty-two countries will showcase exhibitions. Experience The Union Parade, 54th UAE Union Day celebrations, fireworks, laser shows and sporting competitions including Dhow Sailing Races and Falconry Competitions.
Where: Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Wathba.
When: Running until March 22nd.
Natural history has found a stunning new home in Abu Dhabi. Opening in Saadiyat Cultural District in 2025, it takes visitors through 13.8 billion years of Earth's history. Highlights include the world-famous 'Stan' T-rex skeleton and Murchison Meteorite.
A trip to Abu Dhabi isn't complete without experiencing the desert. Cruise golden dunes at sunset, spot camels and maybe a shy desert fox, then end the night with a warm meal under a sky full of stars.
Step inside the first universal museum in the Arab world on Saadiyat Island. This iconic museum displays works from ancient times to contemporary era, celebrating openness between cultures.
