We are weeks away from Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day), and this year you could be looking at a four- or five-day break. Which, of course, means shopping – for deals across the city to ensure the best staycation for the fam. We’ve done the homework though, so you don’t really have to. Whether you want to live close to Downtown and head over to the Dubai Opera or do a spa day with nothing but desert wildlife for company, we’ve got the deets.

You’ll want to stay on at this resort – and its making it easier on you by giving you a 20 per cent discount when you stay for more than three days. Staying in the emirate? Wander forth to the Suwaidi Pearl Farm for a look at the UAE of yesteryear. You can also walk away with your own pearl.

Get a 20 per cent discount when you check into this hotel that’s located by two fun hangout spots: Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence's The Walk. Not only will you have plenty to do in both these spaces – known for food, entertainment, and a delightful view of the night sky – you can also just choose to relax and unwind by the pool or beach, which is a short stroll away. This offer will also get you 20 per cent off at some outlets and a hearty breakfast. If the kids are with you, there’s a bonus benefit to consider: stays for two kids under six are free.

December is the month of indulgence – kick things off with a stay at the plush beach resort by the Arabian Gulf. With the new ‘All you can play’ offer, when you pay for three nights, you get an additional one thrown in for free. Plus, you can enjoy 20 per cent off on certain treatments at the ReFive Spa. Don’t like the idea of building tabs or keeping an eye on your spending? Check out the all-inclusive package where three meals and all those beverages are already factored into your bill.

Stay more, pay less at H Hotel this holiday thanks to their three night-for-two-days offer. It is close to Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future, and Burj Khalifa, getting you closer to all the action. The National Day offer comes with breakfast for two, Dh200 spa credit per day, early check-ins and outs and room upgrade (subject to availability), and access to outdoor pool, and gym.

Long-term stays have benefits sometimes. Like this offer – when you book yourself a spot for five nights, you can stay for six. (The last night is free.) Breakfast is complementary too when availing of this offer and for the other meals, you’ll get 20 per cent off on dining. The offer is available across JA Ocean View Hotel, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, JA Beach Hotel, JA Palm Tree Court, and JA Lake View Hotel.

Enjoy your time in this luxe space with the 15 per cent discount staycation that’s on offer. Located by Dubai Creek, you’ll get all the modern amenities you can think of while enjoying traditional scenes. Breakfast of French classics at Brasserie du Park – think Salmon Egg Blini and Truffle 'n' Eggs – is included in this offer. Check for early availability, it’s up for grabs, so you get more time to embrace the chill.

Like your breaks packed with activity? This may be the spot you are looking for. Not only will you get a 26 per cent discount when you choose the Holiday Your Way offer, which comes complete with family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and wellness experiences. Plus, the Louvre is only seven minutes away, so you can get your art and culture fix, whenever you’d like. Just take note that to get this offer you’ve got to book a minimum two-night stay and this is a non-refundable plan.

When it comes to staycays, one of the chief considerations has to be location. With that in mind, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel & Towers is making an offer that’s tough to refuse. For one thing, you’ll get 15 per cent off half board rates for stays between Nov 28 and Dec 6. You’ll be able to make quick ventures into the spice and gold souqs, enjoy a cuppa at Arabic cafes, and you’ll be close to (and enjoy views of) the Creek.

There’s an entire island of five-star hotels to choose from in the UAE, which will not only get you a luxury stay. It will also net you entry to one of the Yas theme parks per day of your stay, including Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. And complementary breakfast, and beach access, and shuttle services. Take the stay and play package and you’ll also get a Premium Fast Pass, which means quicker access to your favourite rides. The offer is valid on bookings made until Dec 31, 2026 for stays up to Dec 2026. Participating hotels include St. Regis Abu Dhabi and The Abu Dhabi Edition.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.