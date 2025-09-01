GOLD/FOREX
UAE end-of-summer staycations: Top 5 resident picks for affordable getaways

From Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah, staycations soar 165% in June, with July the peak month

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: As summer winds down, UAE residents are swapping long-haul flights for local breaks — and the trend is only growing.

According to Skyscanner, domestic searches for UAE travel surged 165% in late June, with July emerging as the busiest month for staycations. With average nightly hotel rates from Dh322, staycations remain a more affordable choice compared to destinations like Oman (Dh621) or Turkey (Dh376).

Here are the top UAE staycation picks that residents turned to this summer — and that are perfect for an autumn escape.

1. Dubai

Dubai remains the UAE’s leading staycation hotspot, ranking first locally and even placing fifth globally for hotel stay searches between June and August. From luxury beachfront resorts to family-friendly hotels, the city offers something for every type of traveller. With year-round entertainment, restaurants, and attractions, Dubai is a safe bet for residents wanting convenience without compromising on choice.

2. Abu Dhabi

The capital city saw a spike in searches this summer, with residents drawn to its mix of cultural escapes and family resorts. From the Louvre Abu Dhabi to Yas Island’s theme parks, Abu Dhabi balances heritage with modern entertainment — making it a versatile pick for families and culture-seekers alike.

3. Ras Al Khaimah

For those wanting to escape the city buzz, Ras Al Khaimah was a top choice. Known for its adventure tourism, road-trip appeal, and outdoor activities, the emirate is especially popular with thrill-seekers. Whether it’s hiking Jebel Jais or relaxing in desert resorts, RAK offers a different pace at an affordable rate.

4. Sharjah

Sharjah’s growing popularity came from travellers seeking cultural depth without the high price tag. Museums, art spaces, and heritage districts make it a compelling option for residents who want to explore the UAE’s cultural roots. For families and budget-conscious travellers, Sharjah’s affordability is a key draw.

5. Al Ain

Al Ain has quietly grown as a staycation favourite. Known as the “Garden City,” it offers greenery, mountain views, and heritage sites that make it perfect for a slower-paced retreat. For residents seeking outdoor escapes in cooler months, Al Ain offers a blend of nature and culture.

Final thoughts?

Staycations are no longer a fallback option — they’re becoming a preferred choice for UAE residents. With affordability, accessibility, and a wide range of experiences, local getaways are proving to be just as rewarding as international trips.

As Ayoub El Mamoun, travel expert at Skyscanner, explains: “This summer proved that UAE residents showed more interest in staycations and domestic trips within the country. This is no surprise as the UAE is already a leading global destination for tourism with many landmark attractions, hotels, restaurants and cultural experiences and activities for all to visit and enjoy.”

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
