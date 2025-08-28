As a long weekend approaches, many in UAE are seeking quick getaways to visa-free spots
Dubai: With a long weekend on the horizon, many UAE residents are planning quick getaways. Travel agencies are seeing increased interest in visa-free destinations that offer a mix of adventure, culture, and relaxation.
While travel demand has been steady, a recent surge in searches for countries like Georgia indicates a strong desire for short, hassle-free holidays.
Georgia has seen a 21 per cent increase in search interest from UAE residents this month. This European country, known for its stunning landscapes, is a popular choice for families due to attractions like the National Museum of Georgia and the fun-filled Mtatsminda Park.
However, travellers should note that while UAE residents generally don’t need a visa, some nationalities may face stricter entry requirements.
Beyond Georgia, another European country, Montenegro, is also a top pick. Despite its small size, it packs a punch with activities for all ages. Families can go canyoning in the Durmitor Mountains or enjoy zip-lining over the breathtaking Tara Gorge. UAE residents with a valid residency visa can typically enter Montenegro for up to 90 days without a visa, making it perfect for a long weekend trip.
For a taste of Asia, Kazakhstan is gaining favour among families. Its capital, Astana, offers a mix of outdoor fun and educational experiences. In Almaty, the Kok-Tobe Hill has an amusement park, while the spectacular Charyn Canyon—often called the 'Grand Canyon of Central Asia'—is ideal for hiking and exploring. The best time to visit is from June to September.
For those seeking an unforgettable wildlife experience, Kenya recently announced a no-visa policy for all travelers. This has made it an even more accessible destination for residents of the UAE.
While a traditional visa is no longer required, travellers do need to get an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) at least 72 hours before their trip. Kenya is, of course, a prime location for witnessing the famous Serengeti migration and enjoying luxurious retreats with stunning views of the wildlife.
According to Afi Ahmed, Chairman of Smart Travels, the current travel demand is not as high as it might seem. Many residents are still recovering from the last long holiday and have other personal commitments, such as family weddings. He said that while flight prices have dropped since the school holidays ended, many travellers are opting for domestic getaways or driving to nearby destinations.
“Salalah, in Oman, remains a popular choice, with a significant number of people making the drive to enjoy the last weekend of the Khareef season. Overall, many are saving their longer vacation plans for the December holidays,” he said.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox