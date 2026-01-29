Access to Gitex, WHX (Arab Health), Gulfood to improve, says DWTC official

Dubai World Trade Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road will continue hosting major conferences, even as mega events move to Expo City. DWTC

Dubai: Dubai’s largest exhibitions, including Gulfood, World Health Expo (formerly Arab Health), and eventually GITEX Global, will be split between Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City, according to a top DWTC official.

The areas surrounding the mega complex experience severe traffic snarls during peak event seasons, prompting the relocation of mega events to other parts of the city. For example, Gitex has been held at two venues over the past few years: the Dubai World Trade Centre’s Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre (DICEC) and a start-up showcase, Expand North Star, at Dubai Harbour. This year, Gulfood was also split between DICEC and DWTC. While having these exhibitions in the heart of the city has its benefits in terms of closeness, traffic and parking is less of an issue at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), the newer, expanding venue at Expo City Dubai. However, DWTC, the city-centre exhibition hub on Sheikh Zayed Road, will continue to host major conferences and events.

What this means for traffic, parking For residents, commuters, and businesses, the biggest question about major exhibitions has long been traffic congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road. Julfar acknowledged the strain caused by flagship events. “We recognise that this places pressure on traffic and parking, especially during peak periods," said Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at Dubai World Trade Centre. “We work closely with all stakeholders, including Dubai Police, RTA, and the Events Security Committee, to ensure a smooth and well-managed experience for exhibitors, delegates, and visitors.” This includes overflow parking and transport support. “This includes providing thousands of parking spaces at DICEC and nearby locations such as Al Wasl Club, Al Kifaf, Al Jafiliya, and Dubai Mall, which is further supported by shuttle services, increasing metro and bus frequencies and allocating dedicated taxi zones close to the venue.” Smart traffic systems are also used during peak days. “Using smart traffic systems and real-time digital signage, traffic flow has been optimised to guide visitors towards public transport and alternative parking options.”

What’s changed? However, Julfar confirmed there are no plans to fully transition away from DWTC’s city-centre venue, despite DEC's rapid expansion. “DICEC will continue to play a central role in hosting conferences and exhibitions,” he said. Instead, the strategy is to operate both venues in parallel, allowing Dubai to host more and larger events without overloading a single location. “Both venues will operate in parallel for the foreseeable future. DICEC is already booked to host events well into 2034.” The shift of Dubai’s largest shows to Expo City is driven by scale. DEC’s ongoing expansion significantly increases the city’s capacity to host global events that attract tens of thousands of visitors. “The expansion of DEC is a strategic capacity expansion that strengthens Dubai’s ability to host a greater volume and broader mix of large-scale events,” he said.

Why moving mega events helps ease congestion Looking ahead, relocating the largest exhibitions to Expo City is expected to ease congestion in central Dubai and improve accessibility for visitors from newer residential and commercial districts. “The relocation of mega events to DEC further supports traffic management.” DEC’s location offers multiple transport advantages. “DEC offers easy access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, direct connectivity to the Expo 2020 Metro Station, and connects popular districts through the metro’s red line.” The venue will also offer large-scale parking on site. “The venue will feature a multi-storey car park, ensuring smooth access for large-scale events.” According to DWTC, spreading demand across two major hubs will help balance traffic across the city, while keeping DWTC active for conferences and meetings. Despite the expansion of DEC, DWTC’s city-centre venue will continue to play a key role, particularly for conferences, meetings and exhibitions that benefit from proximity to hotels and Dubai International Airport. “DICEC will continue to focus on conferences, events, and meetings, even with the expansion of DEC in place.” Julfar added, “Leveraging its prime city-centre location and convenient access to Dubai International Airport, DICEC’s flexibility allows it to accommodate a broad spectrum of events.”

Dubai Sports World stays put For residents who rely on Dubai Sports World during the summer months, there will be no change of venue. “Dubai Sports World… will return in 2026 for its 16th edition which will once again take place at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.” The event remains one of Dubai’s most popular community-led initiatives. “A much-loved and highly valued community event that contributes to the health and well-being of Dubai’s residents during the summer months.”

