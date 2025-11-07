Event formerly known as Arab Health to expand by 11,343 sqm at new DEC venue
Dubai: World Health Expo in Dubai, formerly known as Arab Health, will relocate to Expo City Dubai’s Dubai Exhibition Centre for its 2026 edition, marking the first time in the event’s 50-year history that it will take place outside the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).
The strategic partnership between Informa Markets and Expo City Dubai will expand the event’s footprint by 11,343 square meters, bringing total exhibition space to 74,402 sqm when it takes place from February 9-12, 2026.
"Through this partnership, we are creating new platforms for the global healthcare community to connect, showcase and collaborate," said Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Expo City Dubai.
"WHX is a landmark event on the international health calendar, and Expo City Dubai provides an environment designed to facilitate meaningful exchange."
Arab Health was founded in 1975 in Dubai with only 40 exhibitors. It is immediately unclear where the event’s first exhibition took place, as the first DWTC tower, Sheikh Rashid Tower, opened in 1979.
The venue, home to some of the biggest trade events in the UAE, was inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II in the 70s. It has expanded significantly since opening its first halls (Hall 1 and 2) in 1988.
Major additions included Halls 4-8 in 1996, the Sheikh Saeed halls in 2009 (bringing total space to 92,900 square meters), and the Za'abeel Halls in 2016 (adding 15,500 square meters). In 2015, DWTC became a free zone.
The district also developed One Central, a commercial complex completed in phases between 2016-2018 and offering over 147,000 square meters of office space. In 2021, DWTC began operating the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai, adding over 45,000 square meters of exhibition capacity to its portfolio.
The 2026 edition is expected to welcome more than 235,000 professional visitors and 4,300 exhibitors, making it one of the largest healthcare events globally. The expanded venue will feature six CME-accredited conferences, four new certified bootcamps, and three dedicated stages—Future X, Frontiers, and Visionary.
Solenne Singer, Senior Vice President at Informa Markets, said the move reflects growing international demand. "Following the success of our 50th edition earlier this year, WHX continues to grow in scale and significance. The Dubai Exhibition Centre offers the scale and flexibility we need to meet rising global demand."
The partnership extends beyond exhibition space. Expo City Dubai will provide additional networking areas, hospitality venues, and cultural spaces, creating what organizers describe as a more immersive experience for the global healthcare community.
"Our partnership with Expo City enriches that experience by creating new spaces for the healthcare community to connect in different ways—from business to informal networking and cultural exchange," Singer added.
Accessibility features include wheelchair access, braille signage, and mobility assistance services. The site connects to Dubai Metro and major roadways, with a car-free interior layout supporting sustainable transport options.
WHX in Dubai will run concurrently with WHX Labs in Dubai (formerly Medlab Middle East), which remains at Dubai World Trade Centre from February 10-13. Together, the co-timed events are projected to attract over 270,000 professional visits and 4,800 exhibitors across both venues.
Both events are held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.
