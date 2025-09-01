Dubai World Trade Centre unveils packed 2025 events calendar

October kicks off with the World Green Economy Summit (1–2 October) and education and training event, Najah Exhibition (5–7 October). Accessibility, agriculture, and finance feature with AccessAbilities Expo (6-8 October), AGRA Middle East and The Forex Expo (both 6–7 October). Technology takes over mid-month with return of megaevent GITEX Global (13–17 October), the world’s largest tech event, showcasing innovation across AI, fintech, health tech, and smart cities. For the latter half of the month, the focus moves to healthcare and HR, with The International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition, Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM 2025) and Healthcare Future Summit 2025 (all 21–23 October), and HR Summit 2025 (21-22 October), with the month’s line-up culminating in the beauty and wellness showcase, BeautyWorld Middle East and Wellness & Spa Exhibition (27–29 October).