Dubai World Trade Centre unveils packed 2025 events calendar

Dubai: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced a strong line-up of more than 135 major events for the final four months of 2025, reinforcing the city’s position as a global hub for business tourism and international conferences.
The calendar features a diverse mix of exhibitions and conferences spanning technology, sustainability, healthcare, food and beverage, energy, construction, transport, finance, and education.
The events are expected to attract tens of thousands of participants, further cementing Dubai’s role as a leading platform for innovation, trade, and collaboration.
Flagship events on the agenda include GITEX Global, the world’s largest tech show; WETEX, focused on water, energy and sustainability; and Big 5 Global, a leading construction industry exhibition.
Mahir Julfar, Executive Vice President at DWTC, said the second half of the year builds on the strong performance of 2025 so far. “We will continue to attract global organisers, exhibitors and visitors, bringing together influential leaders, innovators and key players to shape the future of the MICE industry,” he said.
He added that DWTC’s dynamic calendar supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to position Dubai among the world’s top three economic cities.
The month of September opens with Paper Arabia (2–4 September), followed by entertainment events Comedy Mixtape 2025 (6 September) and Matt Redman Live (7 September). Next on the calendar are the global gathering of the postal industry, Universal Postal Union Congress Dubai 2025 (8–19 September), heath tech event WHX Tech (8–10 September) and bridal showcase, The Gulf Bride Show (12–18 September).
Mid-month sees an impressive roster of manufacturing trade shows - Middle East Composites & Advanced Materials Expo, ISM Middle East, Private Label Middle East, Middle East Foam & Polyurethane Expo & Adhesives Sealants & Bonding Expo Middle East, Base Oils, Lubricants and Additives Technology Exhibition, Sleep Expo, Furniture Manufacturing Expo and Plastics Recycling Middle East (all 15–17 September).
Wrapping up the month are the Sign & Graphic Imaging ME Exhibition (22–24 September), Ru’ya Careers UAE and ArabLab+ (both 23–25 September), Dubai Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025 (24–25 September), MEIDAM 2025 (25–27 September), and WETEX (30 September–2 October).
October kicks off with the World Green Economy Summit (1–2 October) and education and training event, Najah Exhibition (5–7 October). Accessibility, agriculture, and finance feature with AccessAbilities Expo (6-8 October), AGRA Middle East and The Forex Expo (both 6–7 October). Technology takes over mid-month with return of megaevent GITEX Global (13–17 October), the world’s largest tech event, showcasing innovation across AI, fintech, health tech, and smart cities. For the latter half of the month, the focus moves to healthcare and HR, with The International Family Medicine Conference and Exhibition, Annual Radiology Meeting (ARM 2025) and Healthcare Future Summit 2025 (all 21–23 October), and HR Summit 2025 (21-22 October), with the month’s line-up culminating in the beauty and wellness showcase, BeautyWorld Middle East and Wellness & Spa Exhibition (27–29 October).
November starts with Gulfood Manufacturing (4–6 November), the region’s leading F&B processing showcase. This is followed by GESS – Global Educational Supplies & Solutions, and Paperworld Middle East & Gift & Lifestyle Middle East (both 11–13 November) alongside World Tobacco (11-12 November).
The month also features ICOM 25 – 27th International Council of Museums (11–17 November) and The Mining Show (17–18 November), alongside Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo, International Apparels and Textile Fair (both 17-19 November), Vision Plus Expo (17-18 November), and Food Safety Conference 2025 (18-19 November). The building and construction sector rounds out the month with Big 5 Global 2025, Windows Doors & Facades, GeoWorld, HVACR World, and LiveableCitiesX and Future FM (all 24–27 November).
In December, DWTC will host the 19th World Congress of Neurosurgery (1–5 December) and Automechanika Dubai (9–11 December), the region’s largest automotive aftermarket event. A cluster of trade shows closes the season, including Asia Baby Children Maternity Exhibition, China Home Life, and International Appliance and Electronics Show (all 17-19 December), before Jewellery & Bride Arabia (18–21 December) ends the DWTC 2025 events calendar.
