Navigate the event with ease: RTA recommends Dubai Metro for Gulfood 2026

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recommended using the Dubai Metro as the easiest way to reach the exhibition venues. Visitors can travel to the Dubai World Trade Centre via the World Trade Centre Metro Station, or to the Dubai Exhibition Centre via the Expo 2020 Metro Station. Attendees are advised to check their nol card balance before travelling, with a minimum of Dh15 for Silver Class or Dh30 for Gold Class required for a return trip.