Transport

Navigate the event with ease: RTA recommends Dubai Metro for Gulfood 2026

World Trade Centre and Expo City Dubai accessible via two metro stations

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Dubai Metro offers smooth travel to both exhibition venues.
Dubai is set to host the biggest edition of Gulfood, with the global food and beverage exhibition taking place across two major venues for the first time. The event will run from January 26 to 30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre and the newly expanded Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

Getting to the venue

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recommended using the Dubai Metro as the easiest way to reach the exhibition venues. Visitors can travel to the Dubai World Trade Centre via the World Trade Centre Metro Station, or to the Dubai Exhibition Centre via the Expo 2020 Metro Station. Attendees are advised to check their nol card balance before travelling, with a minimum of Dh15 for Silver Class or Dh30 for Gold Class required for a return trip.

Variable parking tariff

Parking around the venue will be subject to a variable tariff during the event. In a post on X, the Parkin said the variable tariff has been activated for Major Events Parking (Code X) around the Dubai World Trade Centre. Parking will cost Dh25 per hour, and the authority has encouraged visitors to use public transport to avoid traffic delays.

Record participation expected

Gulfood 2026 is expected to draw record participation, with more than 8,500 exhibitors from 195 countries showcasing around 1.5 million food and beverage products over five days. Nearly 40% of exhibitors are first-time participants, with new national pavilions from Luxembourg, Maldives, Rwanda, Slovakia, Sweden and Uganda joining the show.

Organisers say this makes Gulfood the first exhibition in the world to operate simultaneously across both venues, marking the debut of the upgraded Dubai Exhibition Centre. The exhibition will cover more than 280,000 square metres of sold-out space.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
