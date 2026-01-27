Thailand showcases halal excellence and culinary innovation at Gulfood 2026

The Pavilion serve as key export platform, highlighting Thailand as “Kitchen of the World”
Thailand has launched its pavilion at Gulfood 2026, underscoring its position as a leading global supplier of certified premium halal food. The pavilion showcases a diverse range of export-ready food and beverage products, targeting growing demand in key markets at both the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) at Expo City Dubai
A Thai delegation attended the opening of the Thailand Pavilion at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), marking the official start of Thailand’s participation in this year’s event.
The ceremony featured key figures in Thailand's trade sector, led by Thanita Khomphatraporn, Advisor to the Minister of Commerce, who provides policy guidance to strengthen economic ties. Also in attendance were Surinthorn Sunthornsanan, Deputy Director General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, who oversees trade initiatives, and Pitichai Ratananaka, Director of the Thai Trade Center Dubai, who guides Thai businesses into regional markets. Government representatives, exporters, and trade partners were also present.
In addition, Chanintorn Rimcharoen, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, attended the ceremony to promote Thai rice, while Jirawuth Suwanna-arj, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Internal Trade, highlighted fresh fruits and vegetables.
The Thailand Pavilion at Gulfood 2026 features 194 exhibitors offering halal-certified, export-ready products such as jasmine rice, shelf-stable tropical juices, fresh mangoes and dragon fruit, and ready-to-eat curries. This focused approach converts Thailand’s strong presence into tangible business opportunities.
Thai exhibitors connect directly with international buyers and key decision-makers, facilitating meaningful discussions and increased market exposure. This enables Thai companies to access new markets, build importer relationships, and expand globally. Exhibitors are strategically organised by product category across two venues:
Thailand Pavilion at Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) and Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC)
Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) – 3 Halls:
World Food Hall: Ready-to-eat foods, snacks, sauces, and seasonings.
Rice, Pulses, and Grains: Thai jasmine rice and a variety of other rice varieties.
Gulfood Fresh: Fresh Thai fruits and vegetables, including mangoes, lychees, and other seasonal produce.
Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) – 2 Halls:
Beverages Hall: Thai drinks, such as coconut water, fruit juice blends, and functional drinks.
Meat and Poultry Hall: Halal-certified chicken and processed meats.
Thailand’s pavilion layout highlights halal leadership and helps buyers efficiently find suppliers, schedule meetings, and connect with Thai exporters.
The Thailand Pavilion serves as a key export platform, showcasing Thai products, halal-certified goods, and Thailand’s culinary expertise, highlighting Thailand as the “Kitchen of the World”. The setup streamlines procurement by bypassing regulatory delays. On-site staff and interpreters support smooth navigation, while post-event follow-ups foster trade partnerships.
All exhibitors comply with ISO, HACCP, and Halal standards, demonstrating Thailand’s commitment to food safety and reliability. These high standards reduce audit time and accelerate shelf approvals, benefiting buyers. Thai companies have also established distribution networks at previous Gulfood events, underscoring the event’s long-term trade value.
At the opening, Surinthorn Sunthornsanan outlined Thailand's trade vision. He said, "Thailand’s Gulfood 2026 participation shows our support for exporters and strengthening international partnerships. Our industry advances through quality, safety, innovation, and halal excellence to meet global needs." He also emphasised a strategy to expand halal food exports, signaling Thailand’s ambition to partners and the media.
Thailand’s food industry upholds strict safety and quality standards for products such as jasmine rice, tropical fruit, instant noodles, and halal-certified snacks. The sector is supported by the Halal Science Center and the Islamic Central Committee, which provide advanced processes and a robust certification framework to ensure compliance and build buyer confidence.
These standards assure buyers of product authenticity, traceability, and supply reliability, reinforcing Thailand’s position as a preferred halal food source.
Thanita Khomphatraporn, Advisor to the Minister of Commerce, stated: “Thailand’s trade relationships are built on trust and mutual understanding. The Thailand Pavilion strengthens international connections and promotes cooperation that supports sustainable trade, particularly in halal food markets.”
Dubai is a key hub for Thailand’s trade, providing access to halal and mainstream markets across the GCC, Africa, South Asia, and beyond. Its location enables Thai exports to reach targets quickly and enter new markets efficiently. Gulfood connects Thai suppliers with regional decision-makers, distributors, and buyers seeking reliable halal sources.
Pitichai Ratananaka, Director of the Thai Trade Center Dubai, commented: “Gulfood serves as a vital platform for Thailand. With representation at both DEC and DWTC, the Thailand Pavilion supports meaningful business discussions and facilitates the development of long-term global and halal trade partnerships.”
Buyers, importers, and trade professionals are invited to visit the Thailand Pavilion at the Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, and the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) to explore Thailand’s halal-certified, export-ready food offerings, connect with Thai exporters, and participate in trade discussions during Gulfood 2026.
For assistance, contact the Thai Trade Center Dubai at (+971) 4 548 5764 or follow @thaitradecenterdubai on Facebook and Instagram.
