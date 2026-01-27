Thailand showcases halal excellence and culinary innovation at Gulfood 2026

The ceremony featured key figures in Thailand's trade sector, led by Thanita Khomphatraporn, Advisor to the Minister of Commerce, who provides policy guidance to strengthen economic ties. Also in attendance were Surinthorn Sunthornsanan, Deputy Director General of the Department of International Trade Promotion, who oversees trade initiatives, and Pitichai Ratananaka, Director of the Thai Trade Center Dubai, who guides Thai businesses into regional markets. Government representatives, exporters, and trade partners were also present.