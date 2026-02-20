Billions, better health: How Dubai is turning medical events into a prevention powerhouse

‘Health events transfer updated medical knowledge to healthcare professionals’
Medical conferences in Dubai are generating billions of dirhams in economic activity – and, health leaders said, they are also strengthening disease prevention and clinical excellence across the emirate.
According to figures released by the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) hosted 100 large-scale exhibitions, conventions and conferences in 2024, generating a total economic output of Dh22.35 billion.
Within that, the healthcare, medical and scientific sector accounted for 21 events, contributing Dh3.68 billion in gross value added (GVA) to Dubai’s economy – underscoring the growing weight of medical gatherings within the emirate’s knowledge-driven economy.
For Dubai’s health leadership, these conferences are more than networking platforms – they are strategic tools aligned with long-term prevention goals.
“Prevention is a core pillar of Dubai Health’s strategy. It includes health education, early detection and timely intervention, particularly for chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and various cancers,” Dr Ahmed bin Kalban, Advisor at Dubai Health, told Gulf News.
He noted that medical conferences play a critical role in transferring the latest scientific knowledge to healthcare professionals, strengthening clinical practices and ultimately enhancing community awareness.
Transformation of Arab Health into World Health Expo (WHX), reflects Dubai’s expanding role as a global healthcare hubDr Ahmed bin Kalban
With medicine evolving rapidly, conferences help ensure healthcare professionals remain aligned with the latest research and treatment protocols.
“Medical conferences are essential for continuous professional development,” Dr bin Kalban said. “Staying updated with the latest scientific advances ensures the delivery of high-quality patient care. These platforms strengthen professional skills, support clinical research, promote innovation and improve patient outcomes.”
The scale of healthcare events in Dubai reflects this emphasis on professional upskilling and medical excellence, with thousands of clinicians, researchers and industry leaders participating in scientific sessions and knowledge exchange annually.
Dubai’s ambitions extend beyond hosting large-scale gatherings. The emirate aims to position itself as a global centre for medical education, innovation and conference tourism.
“Medical conference tourism attracts global experts, promotes knowledge transfer, enhances professional skills, and supports continuous medical education. The growing number of large-scale medical events, such as the transformation of Arab Health into World Health Expo (WHX), reflects Dubai’s expanding role as a global healthcare hub,” Dr bin Kalban noted.
That positioning is echoed by international experts.
Dr Javier Perez Fernandez, President of the World Federation of Intensive and Critical Care (WFICC), described Dubai and the UAE as emerging benchmarks in advanced care.
“Dubai, and the UAE as a whole, have become regional and global benchmarks in critical care medicine,” he said. “The country has made remarkable investments in medical technology, professional training, healthcare infrastructure and education. These gatherings of world-renowned professionals contribute to continuous improvement in healthcare delivery.”