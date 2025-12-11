GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Parkin signs five-year deal to manage 3,600 DAMAC parking spaces in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Agreement covers 44 towers, marks Parkin’s first expansion into Abu Dhabi’s parking market

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
The deal supports Parkin’s strategy to expand its role in developer-managed parking.
The deal supports Parkin’s strategy to expand its role in developer-managed parking.
Supplied

Parkin Company PJSC, Dubai’s paid public parking operator, has signed a five-year agreement with DAMAC Properties to manage parking across several of the developer’s communities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The deal supports Parkin’s strategy to expand its role in developer-managed parking. The agreement covers the operation of around 3,600 parking spaces across DAMAC’s residential and commercial portfolio, with the aim of improving traffic flow and daily access for residents and visitors.

Under the contract, Parkin will take over management of approximately 500 on-street spaces in DAMAC Hills 1. An additional 2,700 spaces across 44 towers in Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island will also be operated by the company.

The agreement marks Parkin’s first entry into Abu Dhabi, expanding its geographical footprint beyond Dubai.

Parkin plans to introduce both visitor and permit-based parking options at DAMAC’s buildings and community malls. All locations will be integrated into the Parkin mobile app so users can access and manage parking services through a single platform.

Implementation will begin in Q1 2026, including the integration of Parkin’s technologies—such as access-control systems, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and enforcement tools—into existing DAMAC infrastructure.

Related Topics:
ParkinDubai parking

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Al Maryah Island is home to the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Dh60 bn expansion planned for Al Maryah Island

3m read
The agreement is projected to triple bilateral trade by 2030 to over $500 million, by fostering deeper collaboration in key economic sectors.

UAE–Chile CEPA enters into force

2m read
Abu Dhabi signs smart transport deals at DRIFTx 2025

Abu Dhabi signs smart transport deals at DRIFTx 2025

6m read
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were in Dubai for a property launch

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt on their new home in Mumbai

2m read