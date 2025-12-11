Parkin signs five-year deal to manage 3,600 DAMAC parking spaces in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Agreement covers 44 towers, marks Parkin’s first expansion into Abu Dhabi’s parking market
Parkin Company PJSC, Dubai’s paid public parking operator, has signed a five-year agreement with DAMAC Properties to manage parking across several of the developer’s communities in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The deal supports Parkin’s strategy to expand its role in developer-managed parking. The agreement covers the operation of around 3,600 parking spaces across DAMAC’s residential and commercial portfolio, with the aim of improving traffic flow and daily access for residents and visitors.
Under the contract, Parkin will take over management of approximately 500 on-street spaces in DAMAC Hills 1. An additional 2,700 spaces across 44 towers in Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai Marina, Business Bay and Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island will also be operated by the company.
The agreement marks Parkin’s first entry into Abu Dhabi, expanding its geographical footprint beyond Dubai.
Parkin plans to introduce both visitor and permit-based parking options at DAMAC’s buildings and community malls. All locations will be integrated into the Parkin mobile app so users can access and manage parking services through a single platform.
Implementation will begin in Q1 2026, including the integration of Parkin’s technologies—such as access-control systems, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) and enforcement tools—into existing DAMAC infrastructure.
