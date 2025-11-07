More of Dubai’s parking network is going barrier-free in 2026

More areas in Dubai to shift to barrier free parking under Parkin’s 2026 expansion plan
Dubai: Drivers will soon experience barrier-free parking across the city as Parkin prepares to roll out one of its biggest operational transformations. The shift to automated detection, camera-based entry and wallet-linked payments is already underway, with full off-street coverage targeted over the coming months.
Eng. Mohamed Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said the barrier-free model had proven successful in multi-storey car parks operated for Majid Al Futtaim. The next phase extends the technology across off-street zones and other high-traffic locations. “All the off-street parking will be covered by cameras. It will be 100% free flowing barrier-less similar to the multi-storey car parks in the malls,” he said.
The upgrade supports Parkin’s wider plan to reduce bottlenecks at entry points, shorten queues during peak hours and eliminate the need for manual ticketing. Drivers will be identified automatically, and payments processed through the Parkin app with minimal steps.
According to Khattab Abu Qaoud, Chief Financial Officer of Parkin, the barrier-free model will be supported by new digital tools within the app. “It is all going to be available through the app which will also allow for auto deduction using the wallet,” he said. Drivers who fall short on balance will receive a grace period of five days to top up.
The company is also adding family account features to streamline payments across multiple vehicles. Abu Qaoud said these upgrades sit at the centre of Parkin’s customer experience strategy. “A lot will be going towards improvements in the app, adding extra services for Parkin users. A very important step is having wallet payments activated which will streamline the experience,” he said.
Parking enforcement has been another area of focus. Drivers often request clearer explanations when receiving a fine, and Parkin said it has overhauled its review and appeal framework to reduce confusion.
“We put our efforts and our ethics in our application. Through the app they can appeal and any mistake will be paid back to the customers,” Al Ali said. He added that fines are only issued after a defined sequence of scans and that the system is designed to prevent errors related to timing or plate identification.
Parkin’s call centre resolves 93 percent of inquiries on the spot due to higher system integration. Abu Qaoud said the transparency improvements are intentional. “All the users should they download our app will have easy access to any fines or enforcement that they get. The appealing system is also very clear,” he said.
Seasonal card usage continues to rise, raising questions about whether there will be new categories or pricing adjustments. Abu Qaoud clarified that tariff changes remain the responsibility of the Roads and Transport Authority. Parkin provides input but does not set fees.
“Tariff revisions and tariff adjustments are continuous work that is conducted with the RTA. Any changes require the approval of the Executive Council. The study is usually done across the emirate and addresses the needs of all citizens, residents and visitors,” he said.
Parkin is preparing a suite of added-value services that integrate parking with broader mobility needs. The CEO said the expansion reflects changing expectations among drivers who increasingly look for everything from charging to car care within the same ecosystem.
“We are focusing more on customer experience and expectations,” Al Ali said. “Do not forget that we are expanding but now we are focusing more to have added value services such as EV charging, car washing and fueling.” The company recently signed partnerships to support these services across its network.
One of the most significant changes for drivers will be in-car parking notifications through vehicle screens. Parkin has completed pilots with Toyota and Lexus, enabling automatic prompts when a driver enters a paid zone.
“You can park and immediately it will pop up in your application on your screen. You are here and this is you need to pay,” Al Ali said. The company expects Toyota’s full integration to launch before the end of this year. Talks with BMW, Hyundai and other manufacturers are underway and will proceed once each brand upgrades its connectivity systems.
The next year will see a mix of digital expansion, new service layers and deeper integration with Dubai’s wider mobility network. By mid-2026, drivers should have seamless access to wallet-connected payments, clearer enforcement tools and a growing list of value-added features.
Abu Qaoud said Parkin’s direction is shaped by long-term planning. “We have two major revamps for our technology strategy and our customer experience strategy,” he said. “Our priority is always improving technologies and capabilities and always improving the customer service needs.”
