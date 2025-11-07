Soon, find real-time parking spots in Dubai on the app

Eng. Mohamed Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said the live availability system is already under development and will begin with multi-storey and off-street car parks next year. “We already started the digital tools which we announced during Gitex. This will continue to cover all multi-storey car parks, especially in every hot spot. We have a plan to have live and real-time availability for parking in Dubai. It might be more available by the first half next year,” he said.