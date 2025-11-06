Parkin posts record Q3, sees better full-year growth on strong revenues

The introduction of a variable parking tariff in April 2025 proved pivotal, lifting the average hourly rate by 51% to Dh3.03 and revenue per parking space by 21%. Even as average utilisation dipped to 21.3% from 26.4%, revenue growth remained strong, helped by an expanded portfolio of 219,000 parking spaces, up 6% year-on-year.

Enforcement revenues jumped 59% to Dh103 million, supported by a 63% increase in fines issued to 682,000 and a 169% rise in license plate scans through 27 smart inspection vehicles. Parkin also added new drivers to boost field enforcement during peak periods.

Seasonal card sales surged 126% to a record 81,000, as drivers switched from daily passes to longer-term options following tariff adjustments. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is reviewing seasonal card pricing to align with the new system.

Parkin also revised up its 2025 enforcement revenue forecast to between Dh360 million and Dh390 million, while public parking revenue is now expected to reach Dh520–550 million for the year.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.