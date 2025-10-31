Parkin expands its paid parking coverage – find out the locations and parking tariffs
Dubai: Dubai’s largest public parking operator, Parkin PJSC, has expanded its paid parking zones to two new areas - Code T in Dubai Studio City and Dubai Outsource City, according to an announcement made on its official social media channels on October 31.
“Clear signboards have been installed to indicate the designated areas,” Parkin stated in the announcement.
The newly added zones will follow the T-code tariff system, with the following rates:
Dubai Outsource City (Zone Code 812T) and Dubai Studio City (Zone Code 675T)
Dh2 – 0.5 hours
Dh4 – 1 hour
Dh8 – 2 hours
Dh12 – 3 hours
Dh16 – 4 hours
Dh20 – 5 hours
Dh24 – 6 hours
Dh28 – 7 hours
Dh36 – 24 hours
Monthly and long-term parking subscriptions are also available for residents and professionals working in the area:
Dh315 – 1 month
Dh840 – 3 months
Dh1,680 – 6 months
Dh2,940 – 12 months
This latest move is part of Parkin’s ongoing expansion of public parking zones across Dubai.
In August, Parkin introduced new paid parking areas in Al Jaddaf, designating Zone 326C (on-street) and Zone 326D (off-street). The company noted that hourly charges in these zones would vary depending on peak and non-peak timings.
During the same month, 2,100 parking spaces across 59 mosques in Dubai were also brought under Parkin’s management. Worshippers are granted one hour of free parking during prayer times, while 24-hour paid parking applies outside these hours.
