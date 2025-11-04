Skip traffic and save on DWTC parking with these smart alternatives
With large crowds expected, parking around DWTC is likely to be limited and costly. Attendees should either prepare for parking fees or consider alternative transport options for a smooth, stress-free journey.
What: Major Events Parking (Code X)
Cost: Dh25 per hour
Purpose: To manage high demand and ease traffic congestion
To save time and money, attendees are encouraged to use Dubai RTA’s public transport options. The Metro Red Line provides direct access to World Trade Centre Station, ensuring a faster, hassle-free journey.
For those driving part of the way, park at designated Metro stations and take the Metro to DWTC:
National Paints Station
Centrepoint Station
e& Station
Al Kifaf Multi-storey (via Max Metro Station)
This allows visitors to skip the high-cost Zone X parking entirely.
Dubai’s bus network and Dubai Tram also provide reliable access. Use the Shail app to find the fastest route from your location.
Round-trip fares: Dh15 (Silver), Dh25 (Gold)
Top-ups: Via nol Pay app or station vending machines
Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 is set to be the largest edition yet, growing 32% from last year. The expo will feature 2,500 exhibitors from 79 countries across 21 halls, covering ingredients, processing, packaging, supply chain solutions, and automation.
Top global brands like Chocolake, IMCD, Multivac Middle East FZE, and SIG will participate alongside emerging innovators, reflecting Dubai’s role as a global hub for food innovation and industrial transformation.
Park at a Metro station, hop on the Red Line, and enjoy a stress-free visit without paying Dh25/hour for Zone X parking.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox