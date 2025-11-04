GOLD/FOREX
RTA’s tips for Dubai motorists: How Gulfood visitors can avoid paying Dh25 per hour near DWTC

Skip traffic and save on DWTC parking with these smart alternatives

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Skip Dh25 parking at DWT: Take Dubai Metro for a stress-free visit

If you're heading to Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from November 4 to 6, make sure to plan your travel now. Parkin has activated the Code X tariff, charging Dh25 per hour to manage the expected surge in demand and keep traffic flowing during the event.

With large crowds expected, parking around DWTC is likely to be limited and costly. Attendees should either prepare for parking fees or consider alternative transport options for a smooth, stress-free journey.

Major events parking (Code X)

  • What: Major Events Parking (Code X)

  • Cost: Dh25 per hour

  • Purpose: To manage high demand and ease traffic congestion

Avoid the fees with public transport

To save time and money, attendees are encouraged to use Dubai RTA’s public transport options. The Metro Red Line provides direct access to World Trade Centre Station, ensuring a faster, hassle-free journey.

Metro station parking options

For those driving part of the way, park at designated Metro stations and take the Metro to DWTC:

  • National Paints Station

  • Centrepoint Station

  • e& Station

  • Al Kifaf Multi-storey (via Max Metro Station)

This allows visitors to skip the high-cost Zone X parking entirely.

Bus and tram alternatives

Dubai’s bus network and Dubai Tram also provide reliable access. Use the Shail app to find the fastest route from your location.

Check your nol Card

  • Round-trip fares: Dh15 (Silver), Dh25 (Gold)

  • Top-ups: Via nol Pay app or station vending machines

Event highlights

Gulfood Manufacturing 2025 is set to be the largest edition yet, growing 32% from last year. The expo will feature 2,500 exhibitors from 79 countries across 21 halls, covering ingredients, processing, packaging, supply chain solutions, and automation.

Top global brands like Chocolake, IMCD, Multivac Middle East FZE, and SIG will participate alongside emerging innovators, reflecting Dubai’s role as a global hub for food innovation and industrial transformation.

Smart tip

Park at a Metro station, hop on the Red Line, and enjoy a stress-free visit without paying Dh25/hour for Zone X parking.

