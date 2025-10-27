GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

Dh25 per hour parking tariff active during the event to manage demand and traffic flow

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Beautyworld Middle East 2025
X / parkinuae

Dubai: Visitors heading to the Beautyworld Middle East exhibition should prepare for significantly higher parking costs and are strongly advised to take public transportation to avoid the hefty fees.

With the 29th edition of the international beauty and wellness trade show running from October 27 to 29, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), a variable tariff has been activated for the 'Major Events Parking' zone, also known as 'Code X'. This dynamic pricing strategy is designed to manage the surge in traffic and parking demand that accompanies major exhibitions.

The cost of convenience: Dh25 per hour

During the three-day event, parking in the designated area surrounding the DWTC will cost Dh25 per hour. For a visitor planning to attend the show for a full day (10 am to 6 pm), the accumulated parking cost could be substantial, making public transit an economical and time-saving alternative.

Embrace public transport

The most effective way to bypass the Code X parking fee and avoid traffic is by using public transportation. Dubai’s integrated transport network makes reaching the venue effortless.

1. Take the Dubai Metro

This is your golden ticket for a hassle-free journey!

  • Direct access: The Red Line takes you straight to World Trade Centre Station, saving time and eliminating the stress of searching for parking.

  • Keep your nol card ready: Ensure your nol card has sufficient balance. Round-trip fares are approximately Dh15 for Silver Class or Dh25 for Gold Class. Top-ups are quick via the nol Pay app or station vending machines.

2. Choose the bus or tram

Dubai’s extensive network of public buses and the Dubai Tram offer reliable alternatives to reach DWTC. Use the Shail app to find the best route based on your starting location.

Excellent alternatives: Park & Ride options

If driving is necessary, you can still avoid the Code X fee by parking strategically and completing your journey via the Metro. This approach combines the convenience of driving with the efficiency of public transport.

1. Utilise metro station parking

The RTA encourages attendees to park at designated Metro stations, such as:

  • National Paints Station

  • Centrepoint Station

  • e& Station

From these locations, simply hop on the Metro to World Trade Centre Station.

2. Use nearby multi-storey car parks

Alternatively, consider nearby Park & Ride facilities or other multi-storey car parks outside the Code X zone, often at lower tariffs:

  • Al Jaffliya Car Park

  • Al Satwa Car Park

Your plan for a perfect Beautyworld Middle East 2025

By prioritising public transport or using strategic Park & Ride options, you can completely sidestep the Dh25 Code X parking fee, avoid traffic congestion, and arrive at the venue stress-free.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Smart moves for a seamless GITEX Global 2025: Beat the dh25 parking fee!

Going to Gitex? Beware of this Dh600 parking fine

2m read
How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Gitex Global 2025

How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Gitex Global 2025

3m read
Pictures used for illustrative purposes.

Dubai gears up for 3 major events this coming week

3m read
The 45th edition of GITEX Global will be held from October 13 till 17, 2025.

Hassle-free journey: Take public transport to GITEX

1m read