How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

Dh25 per hour parking tariff active during the event to manage demand and traffic flow
Dubai: Visitors heading to the Beautyworld Middle East exhibition should prepare for significantly higher parking costs and are strongly advised to take public transportation to avoid the hefty fees.
With the 29th edition of the international beauty and wellness trade show running from October 27 to 29, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), a variable tariff has been activated for the 'Major Events Parking' zone, also known as 'Code X'. This dynamic pricing strategy is designed to manage the surge in traffic and parking demand that accompanies major exhibitions.
During the three-day event, parking in the designated area surrounding the DWTC will cost Dh25 per hour. For a visitor planning to attend the show for a full day (10 am to 6 pm), the accumulated parking cost could be substantial, making public transit an economical and time-saving alternative.
The most effective way to bypass the Code X parking fee and avoid traffic is by using public transportation. Dubai’s integrated transport network makes reaching the venue effortless.
1. Take the Dubai Metro
This is your golden ticket for a hassle-free journey!
Direct access: The Red Line takes you straight to World Trade Centre Station, saving time and eliminating the stress of searching for parking.
Keep your nol card ready: Ensure your nol card has sufficient balance. Round-trip fares are approximately Dh15 for Silver Class or Dh25 for Gold Class. Top-ups are quick via the nol Pay app or station vending machines.
2. Choose the bus or tram
Dubai’s extensive network of public buses and the Dubai Tram offer reliable alternatives to reach DWTC. Use the Shail app to find the best route based on your starting location.
If driving is necessary, you can still avoid the Code X fee by parking strategically and completing your journey via the Metro. This approach combines the convenience of driving with the efficiency of public transport.
1. Utilise metro station parking
The RTA encourages attendees to park at designated Metro stations, such as:
National Paints Station
Centrepoint Station
e& Station
From these locations, simply hop on the Metro to World Trade Centre Station.
2. Use nearby multi-storey car parks
Alternatively, consider nearby Park & Ride facilities or other multi-storey car parks outside the Code X zone, often at lower tariffs:
Al Jaffliya Car Park
Al Satwa Car Park
By prioritising public transport or using strategic Park & Ride options, you can completely sidestep the Dh25 Code X parking fee, avoid traffic congestion, and arrive at the venue stress-free.
