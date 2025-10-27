How to avoid the Dh25 parking fee at Beautyworld Middle East 2025

By prioritising public transport or using strategic Park & Ride options, you can completely sidestep the Dh25 Code X parking fee, avoid traffic congestion, and arrive at the venue stress-free.

If driving is necessary, you can still avoid the Code X fee by parking strategically and completing your journey via the Metro. This approach combines the convenience of driving with the efficiency of public transport.

Dubai’s extensive network of public buses and the Dubai Tram offer reliable alternatives to reach DWTC. Use the Shail app to find the best route based on your starting location.

Keep your nol card ready: Ensure your nol card has sufficient balance. Round-trip fares are approximately Dh15 for Silver Class or Dh25 for Gold Class. Top-ups are quick via the nol Pay app or station vending machines.

The most effective way to bypass the Code X parking fee and avoid traffic is by using public transportation. Dubai’s integrated transport network makes reaching the venue effortless.

During the three-day event, parking in the designated area surrounding the DWTC will cost Dh25 per hour. For a visitor planning to attend the show for a full day (10 am to 6 pm), the accumulated parking cost could be substantial, making public transit an economical and time-saving alternative.

With the 29th edition of the international beauty and wellness trade show running from October 27 to 29, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), a variable tariff has been activated for the 'Major Events Parking' zone, also known as 'Code X'. This dynamic pricing strategy is designed to manage the surge in traffic and parking demand that accompanies major exhibitions.

Dubai: Visitors heading to the Beautyworld Middle East exhibition should prepare for significantly higher parking costs and are strongly advised to take public transportation to avoid the hefty fees.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.