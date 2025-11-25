GOLD/FOREX
Public falls for ‘Free WiFi’ QR trap in Sharjah cybersecurity experiment

Sharjah Police experiment shows public easily misled by fake QR codes

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Before scanning any QR code, make sure you know its source.
Sharjah: A public awareness experiment conducted by Sharjah Police has revealed how easily individuals can fall victim to cyber risks through the unchecked use of QR codes.

As QR codes become increasingly common across restaurants, retail outlets and advertising, officers sought to measure how many people would scan a code without verifying its source. For the exercise, police placed an unbranded QR code in a public area carrying the message “Free WiFi” and monitored the response.

The results were surprising: 89 members of the public scanned the code without attempting to determine who had placed it or whether it was legitimate.

Human behaviour, not technology, is the risk

Sharjah Police said the experiment highlights that the problem lies not in QR technology but in user behaviour. Many people, they noted, tend to scan QR codes instantly, unaware that a malicious link could redirect them to fraudulent websites, install spyware, access private accounts, or trigger unauthorised downloads.

“A single scan can expose sensitive information,” Sharjah Police  explained, stressing that cybercriminals often rely on user interaction rather than technical loopholes.

Simple precautions can prevent major harm

Police urged users to treat QR codes with the same caution they would apply to unfamiliar links received through email or messaging apps.

Officers reinforced one rule of digital safety:

Before scanning, ask: ‘Do I trust the source?’

If the answer is uncertain, they advise users not to proceed.

Awareness is the first line of defence

Sharjah Police said the findings underline the need for greater public vigilance as cybercrime continues to evolve. With the growing reliance on QR codes for payments, access services and online transactions, authorities emphasised that taking a moment to verify authenticity can prevent significant digital harm.

The force confirmed it will continue launching awareness initiatives to educate the community on emerging digital risks and promote safer online habits across the emirate.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Sharjah

